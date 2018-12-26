Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/26/2018 --DCV, (Digital Creative Visionaries) a video production agency landed on the Entrepreneur 360 list at #224 due to their recent growth in the DC media market, (https://www.entrepreneur.com/360). They claimed this spot over many applicants due to their impact, innovation, growth, leadership and business valuation, according to Entrepreneur.



Founded in 2014, the young, woman-led company, has been actively expanding in 2 distinct directions: cinematic video production and technology. The recent demands of digital content, specifically video, has created many large opportunities and new challenges for companies; Video has increased to over 25% of the total US ad spend. (https://www.emarketer.com/content/video-swells-to-25-of-us-digital-ad-spending)



"Now is the time to watch video production companies scale, more creatives are entering the field and organizations realize the opportunity they have by engaging talented, out of house, producers" said Shane Yeager, DC Visionaries CEO. He's confident digital ad spend in video will continue to increase year over year with no sign of stopping. "It's crucial for organizations to use video in everything they do, going beyond the usual story tell, taking a risk and showing their creativity, their personality. That's been a pillar of our success, great people with great creativity."



The facts lean to agree with the DCV leadership, job growth in video editors and camera operators is projected to grow 13 percent from 2018 to 2026, faster than the average for all occupations. (https://www.bls.gov/ooh/media-and-communication/film-and-video-editors-and-camera-operators.htm)



Digital Creative Visionaries is ready to capitalize on that trend too, they've built a platform similar to "Uber" for video editors, aptly named ShortKlips.



"We realize speed, accessibility, and cost are a large part of what is holding up productions for many brands out there today" quoted Celene Di Stasio, the COO. "Our job as a company is to create opportunity, for editors in the form of well-managed jobs, and for companies by reducing risk and speeding up delivery time. ShortKlips, has done that."



Given their recent successes, expanse to the west coast, and forward-thinking strategic vision, DCV is a company to keep and eye on for 2019.



About DCV

Founded in 2014, Digital Creative Visionaries, DCV, is a unique production company; It's one of the only video production houses that has developed its own specialized production technology to help brands create content. DCV offers cinema-quality video production to agencies who are looking to expand their production potential and increase revenue opportunities.



Their technology, ShortKlips, allows DCV to offer rapid post-production services at a dramatically lower price, in ¼ the time, to a scalable & distributed workforce.



