Digital Currency Science: What Is the Stablecoin QC Recognized by Mainstream Digital Currency Exchanges

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/23/2020 --What is QC (Quickcash)

QuickCash is one of the world's first projects and institutions to provide stablecoin solutions. The stablecoin QC issued with digital asset pledge has ranked among the top stablecoins in the world. With the continuous development of blockchain technology, the QC team is constantly exploring and optimizing our stablecoin solutions. With the purpose of decentralization, free circulation, stable exchange rate, and safety and compliance, we will provide the market with better stablecoins and create a frictionless and faster global transaction network.



QuickCash is a blockchain project initiated by QuickCash Network Pte. Ltd.. QuickCash Network Pte. Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore and has a branch in Hong Kong. The project members are composed of people from all over the world in blockchain, finance, internet, and data. In the future, with the launch of the QuickCash main chain, governance will shift to community autonomy, forming an open and decentralized stablecoin project ecology.



Two versions of QC



1. QRC20 QC

Introduction: QC (QuickCash) is a stable currency issued based on the smart contract of the quantity chain. It is a blockchain project initiated by Quickcash Network Pte. Ltd.. The value of QC stablecoin is 0.15 USD (?1RMB). The initial state is locked, and users can make a part of QC circulate by mortgage digital assets. The mortgaged digital assets are mainstream digital assets such as BTC, ETH, EOS, LTC, and QTUM. The mortgage ratio is 150% or more, that is, the circulating digital assets. The QC stablecoin is a credit guarantee for the mortgage of excess digital assets. All pledge and circulation records are publicly displayed on the blockchain, effectively preventing excess QC from entering the circulation market to ensure the stability and free circulation of QC exchange rates.



Total issued: 10 billion

Total circulation: 1.873 billion



Online exchanges: 20, including 5 large exchanges such as ZB.com.



Average daily transaction volume: 3 billion+



2. ERC20 QC

Introduction: QC (ERC-20) is an ERC20 standard token issued on Ethereum. Users can pledge to issue assets and return and redeem assets through smart contracts. The pledged assets are ether assets, and all businesses are realized and executed through smart contracts to achieve decentralization, free circulation, stable exchange rates, and security compliance.



Total issuance: 24 million, real-time changes



Total circulation: 100%

Circulation and online exchanges: 30



Advantage

High security level: QC pledge issuance is realized on smart contracts, and the process and results are open and transparent.



Backed by strong resources: As a stable currency, one of the outstanding advantages of QC is the cooperation and support of the world's first-line old exchange ZB.com. At present, ZB.com, ZBG, BW, QBTC, etc. have opened dozens of QC trading pairs, and the daily trading volume has steadily increased. In addition, some second- and third-tier exchanges have also used QC as contract margin and opened QC OTC transactions, such as QBTC.



Strong scalability: On the one hand, the free circulation of pledge issuance, the QuickCash stable currency system is open to everyone. On the other hand, based on the QC period of hard work, the current liquidity and trading volume, as well as a complete trading platform and acceptor team, can meet the needs of most users for use and exchange. Used in Singapore, Hong Kong, Southeast Asia and other regions. With the advent of the era of decentralized finance, the expansion of QC in the future financial technology field is very worth looking forward to.



Exchange rate stability: QC and CNY are softly anchored. When the market price rises or falls, the arbitrage space will allow the acceptor to make reverse operations to prevent deflation and inflation and maintain the stability of the exchange rate. In addition, there is a price feedback mechanism, when the deviation is too large, it will indirectly drive and control the liquidity by adjusting the stability fee.