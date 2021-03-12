Digital Document Management in Seattle

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2021 --Scanning and digitization of documents give businesses instant access while increasing storage and security. However, digitization is just part of the solution, a digital asset management system can dramatically increase utility, easing how documents are stored, retrieved, and shared. For more, go to https://www.microcomseattle.com/solutions/document-management/



As a one-stop solution document scanning all forms of document digitization, image scan & data capture, Micro Com Systems in Seattle offers a variety of solutions to businesses looking for solutions to enhance records management. Some of these systems include:



The Bloodhound Search and Retrieval



The Bloodhound is a directed search document management system with a very straightforward and logical user interface. The Bloodhound provides directed search capability using as many as six fields of known document search criteria such as Customer Name, Customer Number, Document Type, Date etc., including wild card searches.



Where is My File?



Where is My File? is an online document search software in Seattle that is based on the success of The Bloodhound. However, unlike The Bloodhound, Where is My File? is able to recall metadata and images that are hosted in their servers. They also with their clients to determine the amount of storage space and bandwidth required to effectively host and transmit images via the Internet, and do not have licensing fees for the software.



PDF/Cataloging



PDF/Cataloging is an Optical Character Recognition (OCR) software solution in Seattle. PDF/Cataloging is ideal for small companies, or for less sophisticated solution requirements, cataloging of PDF Files as it is a simple and cost-effective solution using just the Adobe viewer that is available on virtually all PCs.



As an A-Z document scanning service bureau specializing in all forms of document digitization, image scan & data capture, the team at Micro Com Systems has over 30 years of experience creating customized solutions for organizations with high volume needs. There's no job too big or difficult. Contact Micro Com Systems at 206-248-3191 to learn more about replication, digitization, and data retrieval systems.



About Micro Com Systems

Since 1975, Micro Com Systems has been providing local businesses with Document Management Solutions. Their list of products and services includes: Document Imaging & Management, Archival & Book Scanning, Medical Imaging, OCR, Large Format Scanning, Microfilm Scanning, Aperture Card Scanning, Enterprise Report Management (ERM), High Speed Printing, Capture Software, and Capture Equipment.



For more information, please visit https://www.microcomseattle.com/ or call (206) 248-3191.



Micro Com Systems Seattle

Joe Bryant

(206) 248-3191

Company website: https://www.microcomseattle.com/