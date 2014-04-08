Digital Flipbook Creator Is Released with Full Features

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/08/2014 --Flipbook Creator with its intuitive user interface provides making PDF into page turning effects and online embedding of digital flipbook into web page, WordPress blog or other kind of blogs. Without any programming skills, user can customize the unique page flip book by setting page thickness, page flip sound, toolbar color, button, and more.



Flipbook Creator allows special possibility of free product updates for lifetime! Buying flipbook creator means using it forever. Unlike other online features of Flash book services, it gives total control of the whole production and has no limitations of the number of PDF files. It can create as many interactive online flipbooks as user needs for his company or clients, and all features are included.



Creating bookmarks or Table of Contents which provide links to access pages more quickly is also enabled by Flipbook Creator. It automatically detects and imports Table of Contents from PDF and after importing, there is an additional feature of editing Table of Contents.



There are really lots of features that make this software beneficial to users, like:



- An animated Assistant of Flipbook Creator can make flip book speak. This wonderful feature is very useful for building presentation for meeting, story books for kids, or language books for learning.



- Social Media Integration feature allows readers to share the eBooks they like via email or social networks, like Facebook, Twitter and Myspace.



- Use of Flipbook Creator can be built-in Google Analytics feature, if the user has a Google Analytics account.



- Live wallpaper or animated backgrounds are also available with powerful Flipbook settings and there is also the possibility of changing language settings and adding of copyright settings.



- Flipbook Creator also integrates Bookshelf tool which could be the best tool for building digital library. All books published on the Flipbook Creator server can be collected and shown in bookcase page automatically.



- Flipbook Creator allows user to create HTML5 compatible page flip books for mobile devices that do not support Flash and enables viewing of the created flipbooks on iPad, iPhone, Mac, and any mobile devices.



This tool can create flipbooks onto local computer or server, or directly publish the flipbooks online on FlipPageMaker Cloud servers. Its powerful built-in search engine enables quickly finding and highlighting the text on different pages. Protection of flip book publication is provided by several layers of security, from simple passwords and encryption, to restricting them to be displayed only on specific websites.



For more interesting features of the digital flip book creator, go to http://www.flippagemaker.com/.