Digital Guardian Celebrates National Cyber Security Awareness Month 2015 with Savvy Cyber Kids

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2015 --The Super Run Atlanta is being hosted by Savvy Cyber Kids, an Atlanta based 501(c)3 non-profit, in recognition of National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) 2015.



"Today's digital world has no border or boundaries and technology continues to evolve at a rapid rate. This evolution brings fresh experiences and opportunities for children as they continue to grow in this new connected age; however, we must understand that increased internet connectivity also brings more security risks and problems," said Ken Levine, President and Chief Executive Officer of Digital Guardian. "Digital Guardian is committed to raising awareness of cyber security issues and supporting educational efforts for children using online tools. We are pleased to partner with Savvy Cyber Kids for this important cause as we continue to sponsor this great event."



"We are proud to bring The Super Run back to Atlanta for our second year. As our annual fundraising event, we look forward to celebrating cyber security awareness with Atlanta families," said Ben Halpert, Founder and President of Savvy Cyber Kids. "The Super Run Atlanta and the work we do at Savvy Cyber Kids would not be possible without the support of our annual fundraising event sponsor Digital Guardian."



"Educating & Empowering Young Digital Citizens"



In honor of National Cyber Security Awareness Month 2015, Savvy Cyber Kids has launched a new educational resource Empowered by Instagram: A Parent's Guide.



Empowered by Instagram: A Parent's Guide provides guidance for parents to teach their children to think about cyberethics and privacy as they create their new account and begin a lifetime of maturation while using social media. The guide can be tailored for each social media platform as children grow up online.



Join Savvy Cyber Kids in celebrating the launch of their latest educational guide and National Cyber Security Awareness Month 2015 by dressing up like your favorite super hero at The Super Run Atlanta 2015 on October 31, 2015 at Brook Run Park in Dunwoody, GA.



About Savvy Cyber Kids

The mission of Savvy Cyber Kids, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is to enable youth to be empowered with technology by providing age appropriate resources and education. Savvy Cyber Kids focuses on ingraining security awareness and ethics into the minds of children ages 3 – 7. Targeting children at the earliest of ages will enable appropriate decision making to be second nature as the child matures surrounded by a world filled with interactive technology.



