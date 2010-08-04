Digital Home Phone Offers Enhanced Experience

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2010 -- Time Warner Cable of the Northeast now offers Digital Home Phone customers free new features, including Caller ID on PC, all controllable from any internet-enabled computer. A slew of great applications are available as part of Time Warner Cable's VoiceZone on PC rollout, all of which give customers multiple ways to control home communications with the latest technology; making user home phone experience simpler and easier.



Caller ID on PC will allow Time Warner Cable Digital Home Phone customers to receive an instant message on their computers displaying Caller ID information for incoming calls. Customers will also have the ability to manage existing applications (Call Waiting, 3-Way Calling, Call Forwarding, Speed Dial and Call Privacy). Customers can also enjoy the application remotely on an office computer, laptop or or smartphone.



Several new applications will also be enabled with VoiceZone on PC. Online Visual Voicemail will let users view, listen, save or delete messages on their PC as well as option to get voicemail to email. Selective Call Handling will offer the opportunity to avoid unwanted telephone calls and Distinctive Ring Tones will let customers identify calls with a variety of different sounds. All applications can be managed from one simple and easy web portal.



About Time Warner Cable

Time Warner Cable is the second-largest cable operator in the U.S., with technologically advanced, well-clustered systems in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, New York State(including New York City), the Carolinas, Ohio, southern California (including Los Angeles) and Texas. Time Warner Cable serves more than 14 million customers who subscribe to one or more of its video, high-speed data and voice services. Time Warner Cable Business Class offers a suite of phone, Internet, Ethernet and cable television services to businesses of all sizes. Time Warner Cable Media Sales, the advertising arm of Time Warner Cable, offers national, regional and local companies innovative advertising solutions that are targeted and affordable.

