Digital Kiosks the Trend to Watch at the National Retail Federation's Annual Convention & EXPO

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2016 --The National Retail Federation's Annual Convention & EXPO earned the nickname "Retail's BIG Show" years ago. Today, Retail's BIG Show is NRF's flagship industry event held annually in New York City. This event will take place January 17-20, 2016.The four day event will offer great networking opportunities and enormous technology solution offerings.



In–store Digital kiosks have become a trend and continue to gain popularity as they cut down on costs and help businesses provide better services. VeriShow is a live support and collaboration platform, which, according HBR Labs CEO Yuval Model, is designed to meet the needs of the new emerging customer who wants to interact in person with agents. In-store kiosks certainly speed up the pace of the transaction; however, businesses that include a human agent with kiosks incur more ROI. Why does this happen? A self–service kiosk only does as directed, whereas, an online agent can address specific needs and requests of the consumer, making them feel secure. The technology of an in-store VeriShow digital kiosk https://www.verishow.com/in-store-kiosks/ has seen significant expansion as shoppers gravitate towards convenience and efficiency. The potential of kiosks in retail is limited only by the imagination of the developer and the tasks for which consumers will use them. Some retailers are incorporating kiosks in a partnership of online and brick and-mortar retailing. Shoppers order a product online and print a receipt. They then take that receipt to a brick-and-mortar store, scan their receipt at a designated pickup kiosk and have that product brought to them.



As this trend continues to grow, it is essential to understand how this technology impacts consumer behavior in ways that not only magnify a retailer's ROI but also improve customer satisfaction.



There are a number of reasons as to why self-service kiosks change the way a consumer behaves. The foremost reason is that a self-service kiosk never fails to upsell. Another common factor that causes consumers to trust more is the constant support from a company agent.



In-store digital kiosks are a popular way for retailers to provide better service at a lower cost. Also, the combination of in–store kiosks and human agents results in accuracy and better customer engagement which leads to happy and satisfied customers.



