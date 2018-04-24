Digital Marketing Cheat Sheets for Small and Niche Micro Businesses

Bethel Park, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2018 --93% of online purchases begin using search engines, with 47% of users clicking on the first three search results*. With cost-effective strategies like social media and SEO marketing, niche micro businesses can get their website to the top of the rankings.



Small and micro-businesses tend to shy away from capitalizing on emerging digital marketing trends. They generally lack the time or technical knowledge to cultivate a web presence. A lack of financial and human resources is also a significant constraint. The Think Big marketing plan is focused on addressing these issues.



Practices like implementing a mobile responsive design, tailoring a website to include Google's latest search algorithms, including keywords in the right place, etc. are inexpensive yet offer high ROI.



"Rather than creating custom websites that cost thousands of dollars, we work with business owners to create and market Shopify and Wordpress e-commerce sites that need very little monetary investment," says Bryan Driscoll at Think Big.



Fresh and quality content that answers users' questions is a very effective SEO strategy. "A majority of these business owners work directly with their clients and hence have a better idea about the kind of questions that get asked. Search engines reward these answers with better rankings. Guests posts, how-to blogs, etc. are a great way to get the client's message across," he adds.



Think Big works with local small and niche micro business owners like lawyers, restaurateurs, dentists, real estate investors, and doctors to help them put together a digital marketing road-map with low-budget strategies that don't cost more than $xx per year (approx. yearly budget). "We typically work with one to three person companies that too busy with the business end of the show to work on the marketing aspect. That's where we come in," adds Bryan.



About Think Big

Think Big offers SEO consulting services in Pittsburgh. They work with small and micro businesses around the world to create cost-effective and result-oriented marketing strategies.



To learn more, visit https://www.thinkbigseo.com/.