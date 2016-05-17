Warrenton, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2016 --RevBuilders Marketing is ready to begin the process of helping their new client, L J Foley Plumbing & Heating, Inc., grow their business with an increased online presence. RevBuilders will be providing the Fauquier County based business with Search Engine Optimization, Paid Search Management and other digital marketing services. The chief goal is to improve both its sales lead generation and its sales lead conversion by strengthening its existing digital marketing efforts.



According to RevBuilders, Search Engine Optimization (SEO services) is a process to increase the organic rankings of keywords, phrases or ideas in the various search engines such as Google, Yahoo and Bing. Being effective at driving leads through organic search is a critical long-term strategy because it is responsible for close to 75% of traffic for many sites. Its importance only grows as the increasing capabilities of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices have continued to make the online research of products and services easier more convenient.



Paid search management is just that, the management of various paid search platforms to ensure the best results possible for the advertising dollars invested. Foley is counting on RevBuilders' above average conversion ratio of 11% compared to the under 2% average that most companies get on the paid search campaigns, to help them quickly get up to speed and generate leads.



"RevBuilders' track record is impressive and after a talk with Scot, and knowing him to be a leader in their field, I am very excited to see the results we will be getting in the upcoming months ahead", says Frank Foley, Owner of L J Foley Plumbing.



Combined with the other digital services that it will be providing its client, RevBuilders believes that it will be able to help L J Foley Plumbing & Heating, Inc. not just remain competitive with other home service companies in the region, but dominate the market online.



"We are bold with what we say we can do, I know, but I have 100% belief in our team to deliver. We like to shake things up in markets and we are looking forward to doing so in the plumbing & heating space here in Fauquier and the surrounding counties," says Scot Small, President & CEO of RevBuilders.



About RevBuilders

RevBuilders Marketing is a full-service online marketing agency, offering a complete range of integrated online marketing services: SEO or Search Engine Optimization, Paid Search Management, Social Marketing, Email Marketing, Online Video and Content Writing. In addition, through effective Web Design and conversion optimization, RevBuilders converts the increased SEO traffic into leads and sales for their clients. RevBuilders Marketing is located in Warrenton, Virginia, serving a client base across the country.