Digital Marketing Company, RevBuilders Marketing, Signs New Contract with Banner Technologies

However, Banner Technologies is not a new business partner for RevBuilders. The marketing company created a website and improved search engine optimization for Banner Technologies in 2009. At the time, Banner Technologies was ranked on the first page on Google's search engine.



Search engine optimization, a tool used to increase website traffic, is a marketing tool that must be monitored. It is not a technique that can be completed and then forgotten. As search engine algorithms change, keywords used within website content must be tweaked as well.



Banner Technologies, a cabling contractor with an office in Bristow, Virginia, welcomes the chance to assist businesses with telecommunication, cabling installation, design and planning, and relocation.



RevBuilders Marketing is excited to have the chance to reunite with Banner Technologies and drive the company's digital marketing efforts further. With the increased website traffic, the company is expected to generate more conversions based on stronger targeted leads.



About RevBuilders Marketing

RevBuilders Marketing is a full service marketing company, and uses a customized approach in order to garner more

consumer interest and an increased channel presence for each and every client. Among the various services offered are: Web Design, SEO, Paid Search Management, Brand Identity Marketing, Email Marketing, Integrated Marketing, Video Marketing, and Content Writing & Marketing. Based in Gainesville, VA., RevBuilders is dedicated to the advancement of each of client.



For more information please visit: http://www.revbuilders.com/