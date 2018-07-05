Syracuse, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2018 --Don Stevens from VSW Agency and Merge Publishing released a digital marketing for small businesses guide to help small businesses and entrepreneurs reach their potential customers. The book explains what is digital marketing and includes nine practical tips for internet marketing for small business.



"So many small businesses are lost when it comes to marketing," Don Stevens says. "They think that only the big major corporations or franchises can afford marketing. If big businesses need marketing, smaller companies definitely need it."



The Digital Marketing Essentials guide shows how small businesses can improve their online presences with little or no budget. The easy-to-read guide is written for any type of business, including local services, B2B, affiliates, and entrepreneurs. Some topics include video marketing, social media marketing, and SEO. There's even a section about logo creation and branding tips. The guide goes further and explains the importance of email marketing and sales funnels.



To see a presentation video on the importance of internet marketing for small business: https://youtu.be/6RW0JSRxogw.



Small business owners and entrepreneurs are invited to download the Digital Marketing Essentials handbook at: http://www.digitalmarketingessentials.online/.