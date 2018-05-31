Digital Marketing Guru Nick Quirk to Join SEO Locale as Partner and Chief Operating Officer

Jenkintown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2018 --SEO Locale is proud to announce that digital marketing veteran Nick Quirk has joined the company as both a partner and Chief Operating Officer. Quirk brings 15 years of experience in digital marketing and web development to an agency that has seen exponential growth in the last two years.



"Nick has always been a mentor and friend," said Marc Brookland, Founder and CEO of SEO Locale. "We've discussed for a long time going into business together and we're finally making it happen. Nick is going to be a incredible addition to this company." Quirk saw the potential in both SEO Locale as an entity, and the vision of Brookland. The two plan to bring on a team of elite digital marketers to provide the best services in the Greater Philadelphia area.



"I don't need that magical dust or that unicorn fluff. I am going to continue to educate all local business owners why their strategy isn't working and how they can change that," Quirk said. Quirk owned his own web development agency, HitStudios, for seven years before making the move to SEO Locale. At HitStudios, he secured clients such as Chubby Checker, Chamillionaire, Crash Proof Retirement and Voice Talent Now. Quirk's unique approach to both the digital marketing and sales world will resonate with the existing and future clients of SEO Locale.



"People always said you have to be good at sales to be successful," Quirk said. "I don't believe that to be the case. I'd rather educate potential customers and give them actionable items."