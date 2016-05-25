Digital Olympus Will Explore Digital Marketing Secrets on June, 21

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2016 --Digital Olympus free online conference is scheduled to be held on June 21, 2016, and it will be featuring over 20 speakers who are experts from several fields of the digital marketing world.



Obtaining certified education via online courses has become extremely popular among digital marketers. However, not all trainings can be completed through online studies, as different practical coursework is also needed.



Digital Olympus aims to assist digital marketers and other interested individuals and to inform, educate and transform the minds of all attendees by covering different aspects of digital marketing during the conference.



The conference will allow for discussion several prominent topics in the today's digital world and will be divided into equal sessions of 30 minutes each with a speaker handling each session. The full list of speakers and their respective profiles are available at http://digitalolympus.net.



"I have attended and spoken at many different marketing events during my career, explained one of the conference hosts, Alexandra Tachalova, a digital marketing consultant. Sometimes it is quite difficult to visit one conference or another due to many factors. Some events are held thousands of miles away, and some events cost too much to visit. Because I have faced these obstacles myself, I have decided to organize an online event with the best speakers, so that you can hear them speaking for free"



With the speakers' vast experiences in the world of digital marketing, they are keen on teaching important subjects identified in different facets of digital marketing. Subjects vary from discovering the best practices and time-saving tricks to staying on top of all the marketing trends, trying new tools that would help individuals with their jobs and much more.



The conference is supported by PRNEWS.io the world's first sponsored content marketplace for creating and sharing news and stories worldwide. It is one of the most popular tools for companies to manage their online public relations activities. Based on an all-in-one-box concept, PRNEWS.io empowers businesses to create and deliver news stories directly to journalists and get guaranteed publications around the world.



Gold Sponsor of the conference is AccuRanker - one of the most effective Keywords Ranking and Competition Analysis Software in the industry.



For more information about the conference, speakers, sponsors and how to register for the free online conference, please visit (http://www.digitalolympus.net).