Digital Options Trading Platform Citrades Launches New Mobile App

Stoney Ground, Anguilla -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2016 --Citrades is delighted to announce the official launch of their new mobile application. With the introduction of mobile trading from Citrades, the company's rapidly expanding clientele will now be able to trade binary options with confidence and ease from their Smartphone, mobile phone, or tablet. Founded by a group of highly accredited Wall Street brokers, Citrades is dedicated to building an educational and no stress platform that offers everyone in the world an easy way to invest with. With this objective, they have brought together the most powerful technology, unsurpassed customer service, and remarkable innovations.



Binary options or digital options are referred to as Fixed Return Options (FROs) or all-or-nothing options. This trading alternative is extremely popular these days because it is relatively simpler to understand for both the novice and expert. In its essence, binary options trading is nothing but predicting the price of a stock, commodity, index or foreign currency within a given expiration time.



Though digital options trading is considered to be easier compared to other trading alternatives, making a profit is easier said than done for a beginner. Citrades makes their job easy by providing them state-of-the-art tools and expert guidance whenever they need. Traders can get started by creating a free demo account. Citrades offers free alerts to make trading efficient, low-risk, and reliable. Expert trades are copied automatically to the account of the traders. Traders, however, have the freedom to choose the level of risk and reward.



Recommending Citrades, Swedish investor Tiffany Beckman recently stated, "The great things about Citrades are their offers. When I first deposited, not only did I start receiving alerts on my cell phone about what to buy or sell, but they also gave me a free demo account so I could practice before I was confident enough to trade my live funds. They even gave me an insured trade for 500 dollars on my first position. I never thought I would get such a boost! They know how to ease their customers into the markets, that is what I really love about them."



The launch of the new mobile app will certainly enhance the trading experience at Citrades. Talking about the benefits of this new app, a senior official from the company said, "Trade anytime, anywhere! With the Citrades' mobile site, you can access all the benefits of Citrades' platform on your mobile device. Feel the power of the world's leading binary option platform on your mobile device. Get charts, news, and access to all the financial tools from our trading platform now in the palm of your hand."



