Digital Photo Album Creator Introduces Interactive Page Flipping Effects

Guang Dong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2013 --With Image to FlipBook, users can easily create photo albums within digital book-like formats, complete with a realistic page turning effect. The software enables people to sort their photos and save them either online or offline. Recording moments has become easy with popular cameras and mobile phones. Users can also customize the styles of their photos and add effects, making their flipping book all that more personal.



Photos and images in .jpg, .bmp, and .png can be uploaded into the software and the flipbooks come with selectable output formats such as HTML, SWF, EXE, email, or screen saver. An interactive photo page flipping book can be created in just a few minutes, saving the user time in cataloging all of their photographs. Better yet, photo albums can be shared with others who use Mac OS, Linux, and Windows computers or popular mobile devices such as the iPhone or iPad. In addition, professionally designed pre-set themes are available or the user can work with color, background, image, and sound settings to design their own themes.



Image to Flipbook also allows for adjusting the settings for viewing the photo album. Background sound, page-flipping autoplay time, and passwords can be set easily, giving an audience the desired experience and secure access if this is so desired. Settings in the flipbook software for download, printing, and sharing permissions and more are also included. Users have full control over the flipbooks they create and how they are used after upload. Better yet, the software supports upload to CD, a website, in a ZIP file, or in a format viewable on a mobile device.



The flipbook creator enables people to more easily create digital photo albums to built lasting memories, promote their fashion and style, and make use of advancing technology that adds simplicity to the process. Photos can also be resized, cropped, and otherwise edited within the page flip software interface. A menu lets users find the photo they want to work on quickly. Image to FlipBook therefore eliminates the hassles which prevent many people from bothering to organize their photographs into a great photo album.



Create an eye-catching digital flipbook that has full-page photos, or arrange multiple photographs onto a single page in the pattern that looks best. Finished flipbooks are completely customizable to design a personalized photo album ideal for self-expression and sharing pictures and memories as they really feel. To gain more insight into Image to FlipBook and to try out the software, go to http://flippagemaker.com/image-to-flippingbook/index.html.



About Flippagemaker Business Software Group

Flippagemaker Business Software Group offers digital publishing tools for creating flipping page photo albums, e-books, catalogs, and more. Its full range of products is suited for personal use or as part of a business plan. These software applications have gained popularity on the market, since the company formed in 2008, and are constantly updated based on the comments of actual users.