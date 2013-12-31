Digital Processing Solutions and Global Payments Announce Agreement to Provide Digital Donations Charitable Fundraising Software to Merchants

Melville, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/31/2013 --Digital Processing Solutions, developer of the Digital Donations™ interactive point of sale fundraising and marketing software, announced an agreement with Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a worldwide provider of electronic transaction processing solutions. This agreement enables Global Payments' merchants to accept donations at the point of sale through Digital Donations™ technology. The Digital Donations™ software allows merchants to automate the giving process, including donation request, collection and payment of donations to the charity. Participating merchants have the opportunity to support U.S. –based non-profits that have contracted with Digital Processing Solutions.



Keith Orlean, President of Digital Processing Solutions, said, “This new agreement furthers our strategy of joining forces with payment processors who have sizeable merchant portfolios and sales distribution channels. Fundraising at the point of sale has the ability to reach millions of potential donors every day as they pay for products and services. We believe that our technology will provide many of these merchants with an opportunity to easily develop and deploy cause-marketing campaigns through their existing payment terminals.”



About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading provider of electronic transaction processing services for merchants, Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs), financial institutions, government agencies and multi-national corporations located throughout North America, South America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Global Payments, a Fortune 1000 company, offers a comprehensive line of processing solutions for credit and debit cards, business-to-business purchasing cards, gift cards, electronic check conversion and check guarantee, verification and recovery including electronic check services, as well as terminal management. Visit www.globalpaymentsinc.com for more information about the company and its services.



About Digital Processing Solutions

Digital Processing Solutions (DPS) provides professional fundraising services for non-profits and merchants that seek to build a community or national based “cause marketing” program. DPS provides a comprehensive suite of patent pending interactive fundraising and marketing solutions (Digital Donations™) that can integrate with multiple payment acceptance devices. This includes retail point-of-sale, smart phones (proximity text based cause marketing), online shopping carts, ATM’s, information kiosks and Video on Demand systems that are utilized in the hospitality industry. Our stated mission is to help non-profits reach their fundraising goals through introduction, partnership and collaboration with payment processors, industry executives and independent sales organizations. Visit www.digitaldonations.org