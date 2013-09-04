Melville, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2013 --Digital Processing Solutions, a professional fundraiser and developer of the Digital Donations™ interactive point of sale fundraising and marketing software, announced today its participation as a member of the association and as a contributor to the Association for Retail Technology Standard’s Change4Charity work team. ARTS, a division of the National Retail Federation, is a retailer-driven international membership organization dedicated to fostering innovation and increasing retailer efficiency.



Keith Orlean, President of Digital Processing Solutions said, “We are proud to be a part of this important initiative that addresses the challenges faced by big box national retailers who desire to incorporate charitable giving into the Point of Sale purchase experience. As a company that provides point of sale fundraising technology and professional fundraising services for charities and retailers, we were happy to see that a standard is being developed to support this growing trend.”



Tom Litchford, Vice President, Retail Technologies at National Retail Federation said, “We look forward to the expertise that Digital Donations will add to the Change4Charity work team. As we work to define this standard further, we hope to be able to create a product that supports many different types of selling systems while still keeping integration costs low for retailers who are interested in providing a conduit for their customers to give back to their communities.”



About Digital Processing Solutions

Digital Processing Solutions (DPS) provides professional fundraising services and technology for non-profits and merchants that seek to build a community or national based “philanthropic” program. DPS provides a comprehensive suite of alternative fundraising and marketing solutions (Digital Donations™) that can integrate with multiple payment acceptance devices. This includes retail point-of-sale, ATM’s, smart phones (proximity text based cause marketing), online shopping carts, information kiosks and Video on Demand systems that are utilized in the hospitality industry. Our stated mission is to help non-profits reach their fundraising goals through introduction, partnership and collaboration with payment processors, industry executives and independent sales organizations. http://www.digitaldonations.org