Digital Processing Solutions (Digital Donations) to Offer Charities a Cascade Co-Branded Prepaid MasterCard

Melville, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2014 --Digital Processing Solutions, developer of the Digital Donations™ interactive point of sale fundraising and marketing software, announced today the signing of a joint branding and marketing agreement with Merchant Rewards Network (MRN), developer of the Cascade CashBack Rewards Program and the Powered by Cascade™ Program. Participating charities will share in revenues derived from a co-branded MasterCard which will have their charity logo. These cards, which will be available for distribution to donors and other supporters of their cause, will also allow cardholders to earn CashBack Rewards by using the card and referring their friends and family to get and use a card as well.



Keith Orlean, President of Digital Processing Solutions “As we continue to expand on our suite of alternative fundraising solutions we believe the Powered by Cascade Program will add an important component to a charity’s strategy of reaching individual donors. Research has shown that prepaid cards are currently the fastest growing type of non-cash payment cards, and that this trend is expected to continue. With the opportunity to automate fundraising for charities that participate in the Powered by Cascade™ Program, and for cardholders to receive CashBack Rewards based on card use and referrals of other cardholders, the co-branded Cascade Card has the opportunity to become the preferred choice for individuals to replace other forms of payment.”



Josh Allen, Chief Operating Officer Merchant Rewards Network, “As we developed the Cascade Card, one of our goals was to provide our cardholders with additional benefits not traditionally offered by other card issuers or program managers. With cardholders able to earn CashBack Rewards, we felt that the viral and social nature of our card distribution strategy could significantly impact a non-profit’s fundraising abilities. With an impressive list of charities already utilizing the Digital Donations fundraising technology, we believe they are the right partner to represent the Powered by Cascade Program to charities and to enable our Cascade cardholders the opportunity to effortlessly donate part of their CashBack Rewards to the charity of their choice.”



About CASCADE CARD

Since 2009, we have enabled consumers to make purchases, pay bills and manage their money without the need for a checking account or credit history. With the Powered by Cascade Program, we are now adding the new dimension to CashBack Rewards. Cards that are Powered by Cascade feature 24/7 account access via online or phone, have no purchase fees, and pay CashBack Rewards to cardholders who spread the word about the card. At Cascade, we believe that it pays to be social.



About Digital Processing Solutions

Digital Processing Solutions (DPS) provides professional fundraising services and technology for non-profits and merchants that seek to build a community or national based “cause marketing” program. DPS provides a comprehensive suite of interactive fundraising and marketing solutions (Digital Donations™) that can integrate with multiple payment acceptance devices. This includes retail point-of-sale, smart phones (proximity text based cause marketing), online shopping carts, ATM’s, information kiosks and Video on Demand systems that are utilized in the hospitality industry. Our stated mission is to help non-profits reach their fundraising goals through introduction, partnership and collaboration with payment processors, industry executives and independent sales organizations. http://www.digitaldonations.org



The Cascade Prepaid MasterCard and prepaid cards Powered by Cascade are issued by Sunrise Banks, N.A., member FDIC, pursuant to a license from MasterCard International and may be used everywhere Debit MasterCard is accepted. MasterCard and MasterCard Brand Mark are registered trademarks of MasterCard International Incorporated. Cash Back Rewards is an optional offer and is not a Sunrise Banks product or service, nor does Sunrise Banks endorse this offer. See CashBack Rewards rules at www.cascadecard.com/rules for program and service details.