Digital Publishing Platform at Fliphtml5.com Is Available for Unlimited Usage

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2014 --FlipHTML5 Software Company presents their new software Flip HTML5 as affordable and highly effective digital publishing platform for both individuals and businesses. With this software, people can easily convert their office and PDF files into HTML5 page and publish it directly on their blogs or websites.



Many website owners find difficulties when publishing different eBooks, manuals, reports or magazines on their sites or blogs. The newly developed HTML5 digital page flip publishing software will be very beneficial to them, as it can easily convert all required office files and PDF files into online HTML5 publications that look even more attractive than the original files.



Customers who need to convert and publish such files on a regular basis will save a lot of time, money and efforts, allowing the software to do this work for them. With Flip HTML5, users will not only be able to convert their files into attractive and readable online publications, but will be able to use the cloud service without additional fees. The company provides customers with the opportunity to create and design their own page flip book for free, adding an attractive template and multimedia elements, so that it may look realistic and professional.



With the Flip HTML5, people get a great number of advanced features, such as PDF to Flipbook conversion, Flip page and animation editors, MS office conversion, cross and cloud platforms, image conversion, Google Adsense, Hyperlinks import, SEO, batch conversion, WordPress Plugin and much more. The company also offers online and offline distribution, unlimited hosting and full customization based on the client’s needs.



Publishers and businesses, interested in Flip HTML5, can take a look at http://fliphtml5.com/ to find out more information about this highly effective digital publishing solution that comes with multiple special benefits.



About FlipHTML5 Software Co.

FlipHTML5 Software Co. is a Hong King based company, established in 2008. The company provides effective digital publishing software, PC utilities and tools at affordable prices to help online businesses successfully develop and expand.