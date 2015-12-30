Digital Publishing Platform Outlook: PUB HTML5 Predicts What to Expect in 2016

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/30/2015 --PUB HTML5 has rapidly become the top choice for publishing interactive e-books online for their clients all around. Being an expert in the niche and a market leader, the company has worked extensively in the field of online digital publishing platform.



With the year 2016 just around the corner, the company has made the predictions about what the publishers can expect from the digital publishing platform in the upcoming year and gave a glimpse of what can follow.



Anna Lee, the Chief Designer of PUB HTML5, said while making the prediction, "The predictions for the digital publishing platform in 2016 are being made after a thoroughly going through the market need and technical developments." She said that the idea behind these predictions is to give the publishers a glimpse of what can be expected from the digital publishing platform in 2016. Following are the aspects for which the outlook of digital publishing platform was presented:



- Digital publishing platform will be a full support for various mobile terminals, thereby assisting every mobile user.



- Since the number of mobile users will keep on increasing, the new advancements can make it easier for the publishers to capture the interest of the mobile readers.



- With new and improved features and interfaces, the interactivity between the publishers and readers can increase significantly.



- The digital publishing platform can be broadened by the introduction of improved publication distribution.



- A perfect integration between the designing, publishing and management can be achieved as the work will be done in this direction and the publishers can look forward to it in 2016.



While these outlooks are predictions from the top online digital publishing platform providers, these are being seen as the highly possible changes which the publishers can see and experience in the upcoming years. If that happens, the online publishing and distribution can become extremely easy and more interactive. Focusing on the increasing mobile readers, these are the welcome changes which publishers can look forward to.



