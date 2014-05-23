Digital Publishing Software Allows Users to Track and Analyze Online HTML5 Publications

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2014 --FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd introduces Flip HTML5 digital publishing software that allows users to keep track of their flip books & magazines performance. Customers will now be able to make their HTML5 Flipbook even more attractive for the visitors, by analyzing their experience and behavior and making the necessary improvements.



The FlipHTML5 Software Company introduces two effective ways to track online performance of the HTML5 page flip books. With these methods, the customers will get an insight into what impression they make on readers. They can get data about content, design, mobile behavior, social sharing and conversion. A range of metrics are available to measure the success of the digital book. People, who would like to improve their book marketing, can analyze online HTML5 publications and take advantage of these metrics and use the two methods, provided below.



FlipHTML5 Software Co advises users to add a Google Analytics ID to their flipbook, which will allow them to track it with the HTML5 flip book maker. The flipbook owner will get important information about the audience’s engagement throughout all the flip pages and where these people come from. In addition, the user will get analysis of conversion, advertising, content and social sharing.



The second way proposed by the company is to get Access Statistics from FlipHTML5 cloud service. HTML5 flip books uploaded to FlipHTML5’s server have access statistics reports. These statistics reveal data on page views, total views, who clicks on different links and the amount of social share.



These simple methods can greatly support the success of HTML5 Flipbooks, as their owners will find out which pages are more interesting for people and which need to be improved to attract visitors. The reaction of people is the best indicator of the content and design’s quality.



About FlipHtml5 Software Co

FlipHtml5 Software Co is a reputable company that offers digital publishing software and solutions for small and large businesses. Being based in Hong Kong, they provide the latest innovations and technologies for online businesses at the most affordable prices.