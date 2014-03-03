Digital Publishing Software by FlipHTML5 Now Introduced Awesome Features

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2014 --Flip HTML5 brings swift and easy to use free tools for its users. They provide conversion software tools that help office workers and students who have a lot to deal with online page turning books and pdf files. Instead of hiring someone to do it, individuals can now make highly interactive page turning web based books of their own by themselves. Users can also insert videos from YouTube and Viemo Video to make the pages look more lifelike and fancy.



Users can use the sliding texts and hot spot features to highlight the important content thus making it to stand out from the rest. Adding this with the page flipping online book feature, it becomes a complete html5 publishing solution for individual users.



Features Included:



Not only does the Flip HTML5 convert files from pdf to flip page online books, but also does this in bulk action. With that said its users can select several files all at once and then set the “import pages range” to only convert certain specified and wanted pages. With this, there is no need to individually select each pdf file and convert it separately.



Also, with the support of this digital publishing software, the once created or converted files can be edited or modified when desired for. This feature is multimedia enabled and supports elements like videos, images and audio clips etc that may be inserted in the pages afterwards. Furthermore, the looks of the page can be changed and logos and tag lines can either be chosen from template or made new. Different pages of the EBook can be allotted different settings and can be embedded with varying multimedia settings.



One of the best features added is the traffic tracker that helps statistically tracking of clicks and follows and not to mention views and downloads that a certain specific EBook has had in a specified time period.



Also, this jquery magazine creator software comes with an auto flipping option that flips the pages itself without being given a command to. This way, it helps saving time and pain on the user’s end. In case not the entire pdf file is needs but a part of it, it can import tables, charts and graphs and also images from a selected pdf file.



The users can select their mother language as their toolbar language thus making it easier for their own use; there are plenty of languages for them to choose from it.



For more information, please visit: http://fliphtml5.com/.