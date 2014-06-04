Digital Publishing Suite Is Capable of Making SEO-Friendly Flipbooks Now

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2014 --Making the SEO easier and more effective, FlipHTML5 digital publishing suite is providing support to its clients for creating online html5 digital magazines that are easily indexed by Google. Experts believe that the wish to get their page indexed in Google is the main cause that a number of users all over the world love the flipbook software.



SEO is one of the most effective methods of reaching to a number of viewers across the globe. People look for the easy and effortless ways of getting their file ranked and indexed on Google and on other search engines. The digital platform of FlipHTML5 is helping users to upload magazines on a regular basis. Google indexes the magazines that are hosted by FlipHTML5 easily. One thing that is needed by publishers is to optimize the headline, details or description and keywords for their books. The SEO optimization makes a book and content SEO friendly and increases the chance to be searched by Google easily.



Availability on Google also ensures that the book will attract more viewers and readers on the internet. The software creates a text version as well, while creating an HTML5 flipbook that makes sure the content of the book has potential to be searched by Google. Viewers can use text version by following steps that include enable import search, publish text version and upload the flipbook online. The details about the same have been elaborated by the Flip HTML5 at http://fliphtml5.com/product-feature/text-version-for-seo.php.



FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd is a world known company for offering digital publishing software. The company provides a wide range of software solutions to its users for making digital website content, flipping e-magazine, online user manual, flip PPT presentation and flip slide photo album among others.