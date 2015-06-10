Cupertino, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2015 --When a customer comes to a company's website and is interested in purchasing their product or service, the less hurdles there are to sign that contract, the faster it is to close the deal. If the customer fills out an agreement but then has to print it out to sign it, he or she may decide to do it later if their printer ink is running low, they don't have a scanner or they're traveling somewhere.



Recognizing this gap, eSign Genie is excited to announce that its website integration API will automate the esignature process on website forms. "We are always looking to help businesses create efficiencies in their sales process when using eSign Genie," said Anita Bist, VP of Business Development. "With eSign Genie's website integration API, they don't have to worry about oversights such as a customer not having printer ink to print out the agreement. Sometimes, a customer just doesn't come back to the website if it becomes inconvenient resulting in a lost sale."



eSign Genie was designed specifically to meet the needs of customers looking to implement an easy and affordable solution for sending and signing contracts. eSign Genie enters the market as the easiest and fastest eSignature software available to send documents. eSign Genie offer contract collaboration tools so that team members can compare different versions of the template before saving as a pdf. There is a feedback link on the top right of the application for user comments.



eSign Genie online eSignature software features include:



- Document Creation and Formatting

- DropBox and Google Drive Integration (more to come)

- Sample Template Library (more to come)

- Unlimited Recipients

- Bulk Sending

- Certification of Completion and Audit Trail

- Tamper Proof pdfs

- Several signature options (upload your own signature, type to sign, or draw signature)

- Editing of documents by internal or external parties.

- Version control where users can compare versions after doing the edits.

- Erasing of signatures if changes are done after sending or sharing the documents.

- Document(s) change history to see who did the changes and when.

- Comment capability to communicate the document edits and get the changes done quickly.



Sign up for a free eSign Genie account and see how it can help you save time, money and hassle as well as increase your productivity. No credit card needed. Use it for your contract esigning needs at http://www.esigngenie.com



About eSign Genie

eSign Genie is an online eSignature software launched by AccountSight software company that also has a user-friendly time and billing online software. eSign Genie was developed to send contracts and documents requiring signatures in a matter of minutes. It is easy to use, has convenient document collaboration features and keeps your documents completely secure. Please visit http://www.esigngenie.com.



System Requirements:

eSign Genie works with any operating system. Supported browsers are Internet Explorer, Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome and Safari.



Pricing:

Basic eSign Genie basic functionality is offered for free at this time. Website integrations and bulk sending have competitive pricing.