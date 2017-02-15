Digital Tech Providing 501(c)(3)s with Opportunities to Improve Health Outcomes for Millions

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2017 --The increasing importance of digital solutions in population health was highlighted at a conference today in Washington.



22 leading non profit organisations joined the social network for patients, HealthUnlocked, to explore how 501(c)(3) organizations are increasingly using digital technology to reach people with health conditions and activating support between individuals with the same conditions or similar experiences.



HealthUnlocked is the largest social network of its kind and successfully runs over 600 health and well being communities on its network. Over the past year, the organisation has seen a substantial growth in communities based in the U.S., as more organisations seek to engage people with their own health and users turn to digital networks for support. Over 40 million people have come to the platform for help and information on their health and well being in the past year across the globe. Recently Allergy & Asthma Network became the latest US organisation to join the platform, with an announcement made earlier this week.



Chief Medical Officer at HealthUnlocked, Dr Matt Jameson Evans said:



"Making health care work is undoubtedly one of the biggest challenges facing America today. By 2025, over $5 trillion will be spent in the U.S. on health care — compared to an estimated $3.2 trillion this year [3].



"With such high pressure on the system, we are pushing for bottom up change and supporting patient 501(c)(3) organizations to form patient networks. By using technology to connect with others who can help users navigate health services and information, we can provide better information and support across all disease and preventative health areas.



"Today, by bringing some of the leading patient advocacy organizations together, we are discussing these challenges, the different approaches to social networks and building thriving online communities. Together we can set our ambition higher and develop communities that use technology, engagement and peer support to change lives."



At the conference the organizations considered:



- Building communities on HealthUnlocked and their evolution

- Managing a range of multiple patient populations and their different needs

- Real life cancer patients and expert experiences of social networks

- The future of artificial intelligence and how technology can put each patient at the very center



The event was held at the UK Embassy in Washington.



Notes for editors:



1. The event was attended by patient organisations, non profits and 501(c)(3) health organisations representing a range of health conditions.



2. The following organisations presented at the event (includes a link to one of their HealthUnlocked communities).



Multiple Sclerosis Association of America

Malecare

Free to Breathe

Allergy & Asthma Network

SHARE



3. Source: the Office of the Actuary at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services