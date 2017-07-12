Digital Therapeutics Market Size Is Projected to Be Around $9 Billion by 2025: Crystal Market Research

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2017 --A research study titled, "Digital Therapeutics Market by Application and End User - Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2025" published by Crystal Market Research, states that the digital therapeutics market is projected to be around $9 billion by 2025.



Digital therapeutics is a sub division of healthcare that uses advanced technologies such as apps, devices or software that offers range of online healthcare services as to treat various medical conditions. Digital therapeutics is a high revenue market which involvesuse of telemedicine technology for monitoring and providing better healthcare treatments to patients. The program operates between healthcare providers and patients through web and phone interactions which enable healthcare providers to deliver effective consultation to patients. Digital therapeutics market is expected to witness high growth during forecast period owing to number of factors such as increase in geriatric population that require home healthcare services, rise in incidence of chronic diseases, increase in demand for cost effective healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rate of technologically advanced products, high investments from various institutes and government initiatives for development and commercialization of digital therapeutics medicines.



Browse full research report with TOC on "Digital Therapeutics Market by Application and End User - Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2025" at: http://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report/digital-therapeutics-market



Preventive application segment is projected to grow at fastest rate during the forecast period due rise in demand for prescreening & detection techniques and increase demand for telemedicine. Diabetes market is expected to grow with fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to high prevalence of diabetes and large scale use of mHealth by practitioners to treat diabetes. According to the University of Florida Diabetes Institute, there are more than 1,000 android and iOS apps specifically designed for diabetes diagnosis and monitoring.



U.S. dominates the North American digital therapeutics market due to growing prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with increasing geriatric population and high adoption of technologically advanced devices. Emerging market such as India and China are poised to witness favorable growth over the forecast period due to rising awareness about digital therapeutics solutions and increasing focus on advancement in healthcare infrastructure in the region. Entrance of global players in these emerging markets will further boost the market growth. For instance, in March 2017, WellDoc, Inc. in association with Max Healthcare and International Finance Corporation launched the WellDoc's BlueStar mobile application in India to improve diabetes care.



The companies operating in the global digital therapeutics market emphasize on product development coupled with technological advancements to secure competitive advantage in the market. For instance, in May 2015, Mango Health launched a suite of new Mango Health Habit Features integrated with the Google Fit health tracking platform.



Request a sample copy of Digital Therapeutics Market Research Report @ http://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/HC0629



Some of the major players in this market are 2Morrow, Inc., Livongo Health, Propeller Health, Proteus Digital Health, Omada Health, Inc., WellDoc Inc., Twine Health, Inc., Canary Health, Inc., Mango Health, Inc. and Noom, Inc.



Key Findings of the Research Study:



-Diabetes market is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to a rise in the global prevalence of diabetes.



-Preventive market segment is expected to witness highest growth during forecast period due to increase in demand for early detection and prevention techniques.



-North America held the largest share of the global digital therapeutics market in 2016, owing to the presence of numerous digital therapeutics providers in the region focusing on technological advancements and high adoption of advanced medical solutions.



-In 2016, Europe accounted for the second largest share owing to increase implantation of telemedicine for better disease care.



-Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period, due to increasing prevalence of diabetes, rise in demand for cost effective healthcare services and huge investments to support research and development for commercialization of digital therapeutic medicines.



Inquire more about this report at: http://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/send-an-enquiry/HC0629



Digital Therapeutics Market Segmentation:



By Application:



-Preventive



Prediabetes

Obesity



-Treatment/care



Diabetes

Medication Adherence

Central Nervous System Disease

Respiratory Diseases

Musculoskeletal Diseases

Smoking Cessation

Cardiovascular Diseases

Other Applications



By End User:



-Patients

-Employees

-Payers

-Providers

-Others



By Region:



-North America



U.S

Canada

Mexico



-Europe



Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe



-Asia-Pacific



Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific



-Rest of the World



Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Others



Get Customization in the Report At: http://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/customization/HC0629



Related Reports:



Obesity Treatment Market by Drugs and, Surgery & Devices - Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2025: http://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report/obesity-treatment-market



Preventive Healthcare Technologies and Services Market by Technology - Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2025: http://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report/preventive-healthcare-technologies-and-services-market



About Crystal Market Research

Crystal Market Research is a U.S. based market research and business intelligence company. Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.



Contact:

Akhil V.

304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

Toll Free: +1-888-213-4282

Email: sales@crystalmarketresearch.com

Blog: https://blog.crystalmarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.crystalmarketresearch.com