Digital Video Platforms and Workflow Solutions Report - Analyze Future

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2014 --Digital video platforms together with indispensable workflow encoding, transformation, optimization and discovery solutions are forecast to deliver $1.12 billion in 2012 revenue, advancing 33.8% over 2011, based on primary research contained in this comprehensive sector analytics report.



Get access of full report at: http://www.analyzefuture.com/digital-video-platforms-market



the report constructs a detailed sector analytics template, augmented by analysis of each core segment within it by product type and target market.



Table Of Contents:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Video Platforms, Transformation, Processing and Discovery Solutions Markets

Forecast at $1.12 Billion in 2012

Video Platforms, Processing and Optimization: Revenue 2007-2014

Video Platforms, Processing and Discovery: Market Segments Analyzed 2012



TERMS and DEFINITIONS



SECTION ONE

Overview: Video Platforms, Encoding, Processing, Engagement and Recommendation

Business Fundamentals and Market Outlook

Video Platforms, Transformation, Processing and Discovery Solutions Markets Forecast at $1.12 Billion in 2012

Video Platforms, Processing and Optimization: Revenue Analysis 2007 - 2014

Video Platforms, Media Processing, Workflow, Distribution and Recommendation



SECTION TWO

Integrated Video Platforms: 2012 – 2014

Market Consolidation Re-Shaped the Segment in 2011

Business Models Are Predominantly SaaS, with Bandwidth, Storage and Usage Fees

Integrated Video Platforms



SECTION THREE

IPTV/OTT Video Platforms and Solutions: 2012 – 2014

Larger accounts, broadcast grade solutions, reliability, scale and global sales initiatives driving growth

IPTV and OTT VIDEO Platform Solutions

IPTV/OTT Segment Forecast at $354.2 Million in 2012

IPTV and OTT Video Platform Solutions: Market Positions and Core Competencies



SECTION FOUR

Encoding, Processing and Optimization Solutions, Services: 2007 – 2014

Video Processing, Transformation, Encoding and Optimization

Video Processing, Encoding, Transformation and Optimization: Revenue Forecast at $216 Million in 2012



SECTION FIVE

Enterprise Video Platforms and Software Solutions: 2007 – 2014

Enterprise Video Platforms: Billing Models and Pricing

Enterprise Video Platform Segment Forecast to Grow Revenue by 35.5% in 2012

Enterprise Video Specialists: Segment Revenue 2007-2014



SECTION SIX

IPTV/VOD, Product Video Search, Discovery, Engagement and Recommendation Solutions 2012 – 2014

Indexing and Metadata Solutions Morph Into VOD Engagement, Recommendation Engines, Product Showcases and Programming Guide Information Provide

Video Discovery, Engagement and Recommendation Software Solutions

Video Search, Discovery, Recommendation and Engagement Segment Forecast to Grow by 92.7% in 2012



Get full 'Table of contents' at http://www.analyzefuture.com/digital-video-platforms-market/table-of-contents



Get similar reports-



Subscription Streaming and Download Media: Revenue and Market Share @http://www.analyzefuture.com/subscription-streaming-market



Global Disk Storage System Market (Applications and Geography) @http://www.analyzefuture.com/disk-storage-system-market



Streaming Media Advertising 2003 - 2008: Spending Analysis by Avail, Brand and Content Category @ http://www.analyzefuture.com/streaming-media-advertising-market



UGC Video, Library Share Analyses and Pre Roll Media Spend 2010 – 2012 @http://www.analyzefuture.com/ugc-video-library-share-2010-2012-market



About:

We bring to you research reports that will help you take an informed and strategic oriented decisions. Our sourced research reports are highly authentic and integrate latest market development for a better understanding. We have a repository of large market research reports helping with different needs.



We have research reports for numerous sectors and this is one place where you can find answers to your market research queries. We have tie up with repute market publisher who provide high quality and precise reports. You can rely on such information and definitely find it relevant.



We have a very efficient team who understands your queries and answers them promptly. They are well versed with all the market updated and latest trends and can guide you with purchase of reports.



Analyze future sells your most ethical and integrated market research reports at best price.



Contact:

Sona Padman,

5320 SW Macadam Avenue,

Suite 100,

Portland, OR 97239,

United States.

Direct: +1 (617) 674-4143

Toll Free: +1 (855) 711-1555

Fax: +1 (855) 550-5975

Email: sales@analyzefuture.com

Web: http://www.analyzefuture.com