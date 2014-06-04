Digital Video Views 2012 - 2015: Site, Brand, Category Share and Platform Analytics - Analyze Future

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2014 --Analyze Future publishes a latest report on Digital Video Views 2012 – 2015: Site, Brand, Category Share and Platform Analytics. This report is expected to highlight important factors in the market which would help market participants to design result-oriented strategies and drive crucial business insights. Seaside, CA Digital video viewing occurring across professional, UGC and social networking channels, destinations, multiple screens and platforms cleared the 511 billion mark in 2012, a 20.3% annual increase.



Professionally produced, hosted and managed video advanced 17.9% to 104.4 billion. UGC/social networking channels, which are increasingly populated with pro and semi-pro publisher branded channels, saw total volume rise 21% to 406.8 billion. Mobile, tablet and connected device related views averaged 13.2% across the professional realm of sites, while UGC, led by YouTube's channelized and thematic content ecosystem tallied an estimated 22.2% mobile total.



Experts have studied this market on the backdrop of providing detailed information on the market’s trend, revenue share, and growth prospects from 2003 to 2006.



Table Of Contents:



1.EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Digital Video Views Surpass 511 Billion in 2012

Total Digital Video Views 2005 - 2015: Professional, UGC and Social Channels

CAGR Comparison 2005 - 2012: Pro vs. UGC/Social Networking Channels

News, Sports and Movie Digital Video Views Led Professional Publishing Categories in 2012



2.SECTION ONE



Digital Video Views Surpass 511 Billion in 2012

Pro and UGC/Social Networking Digital Video Views: Channel Growth Rate Comparison 2005 - 2015

Broadband and Narrowband Views Delivered Comparison and Analysis: 2000 - 2012

Professionally Produced, Hosted and Distributed Video Views Increase 17.9% in 2012

Pro Video Views: 1998 - 2015



3.SECTION TWO



News, Sports and Movie Digital Video Views Led Professional Publishing Categories in 2012

Pro Digital Video Content Category Share: 2011 - 2012

Unique Views per Site per Month: by Content Category

News,Politics, Finance and Tech Views Surged in 2012: Digital Video Share Rose to 15.1%

News/Weather/Finance/Politics/Tech Information



4.SECTION THREE



UGC and Social Networking Digital Video Channels Charted 406.8 Billion Views in 2012

UGC/Social Networking Video Views and Growth Rates: 2005 - 2015

Unique Users and Views per Unique User per Month Increase in 2012

UGC/Social Networking Video Views per Unique User per Month Comparison: 2006 - 2012

YouTube and UGC/Social Video View Comparison: 2006 - 2012



5.SECTION FOUR



PROFESSIONAL VIDEO VIEWS 2012: COMPLETE ANNUAL DATABASE



