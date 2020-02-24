Digital Vidya Acquires Delhi School of Internet Marketing (DSIM)

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2020 --Digital Vidya, India's leading provider of training solutions for digital marketing announced today that it has acquired DSIM (Delhi School of Internet Marketing), the second-largest player in Digital Marketing training space in India with a presence in over 12+ cities. In an all-cash deal, Digital Vidya with this acquisition will expand its reach in the major cities by delivering high-quality offline digital marketing certification programs at affordable prices on a large scale.



In the year 2015, Digital Vidya acquired Digital Academy India and strengthened its position in the digital marketing industry. With DSIM's addition, Digital Vidya will establish itself as an industry integrated ed-tech company that is poised to develop skills that matter the most in the job markets.



Sharing his views about this acquisition, Anuj Batra, CEO, Digital Vidya, said, "with the new addition to the family, we will expand our reach in the major cities via the offline channel. It complements Digital Vidya's core strength in providing training programs globally in the online channel."



DSIM was founded by Kunal Choudhary in 2011. About the acquisition, Kunal quoted, "Apurva Panwar, the co-founder, and I leave DSIM with a lot of pride in having shaped careers & businesses of over 25,000 professionals and entrepreneurs. At DSIM we got the opportunity to work with really talented and amazing people. With Digital Vidya management we believe that DSIM is in the right hands & they will continue to impart impeccable digital marketing skills. We wish the new management every bit of success and good luck."



Digital Vidya also offers in-house digital marketing training programs for corporations and has served over 150+ organizations such as Philips, Intuit, GE, Cisco, Times Internet, Citibank, Adobe, SAP, Sony, Wipro, EY, Pernod Ricard, Viacom18 and Reliance. The company has also partnered with Google and Facebook in India to train its clients and partners through customized digital marketing training programs.



Speaking on the opportunity of digital marketing as a career choice, Anuj Batra talks about a recent report by LinkedIn which stated digital marketing as "one of most in-demand job skills". This report also mentions that there are 7000+ digital marketing vacancies and skilled personnel are required to fill this gap. In addition, the report claims that Digital Marketing education firms, such as Digital Vidya, will have to play an important role in bridging the gap between available and needed digital marketing talent.



Digital Vidya and DSIM have individually touched more than 4 lakh subscribers looking for Digital Marketing training in the last 10 years. In the coming year, Digital Vidya plans to contribute to the growth of over 10 lakh patrons empowering them with job oriented skills in the digital marketing domain.



About Digital Vidya

Started by IIT-Delhi Alumni and serial entrepreneurs in 2009, Pradeep Chopra and Kapil Nakra, Digital Vidya is a pioneer in Digital Marketing training in India. Their flagship program Certified Digital Marketing Program has had a promising impact on the careers of 38000+ professionals across 55+ countries, since its inception.



About Delhi School of Internet Marketing:

DSIM was founded by Kunal Choudhary in 2011. The team has transformed the careers of 25000+ trained professionals in 900+ successful batches in the last 9+ years. The organization has 12+ training centres across top cities in India namely Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Jaipur and more.