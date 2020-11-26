Digital Vidya Becomes First Shopify Education Partner in India

Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/26/2020 --New Delhi-based Digital Vidya, an ed-tech organization, specializing in Digital Marketing & Data Science training has been appointed as the first Education Partner in India for Shopify, the leading multi-channel commerce platform. Shopify Education Partners create courses that can help merchants launch and grow their business. The courses cover a wide range of best practices and topics, including how to source products, design their store, and find customers.



"Shopify Education Partners are carefully selected to create and develop Shopify-approved courses that help merchants launch and grow their online business," said Anuroop Krishnan, Marketing Lead, Shopify India. "We are pleased to welcome Digital Vidya as the first such partner in India to provide more quality resources for the benefit of Indian businesses, especially SMEs."



During the pandemic, there has been a sudden shift in the way businesses operate. This has a significant addition to the growth of online transactions. Shopify India has seen new online store creations grow 123% compared to the previous H1 2019 period. With this shift in behavior, businesses have an urgent need to develop expertise on how to build and run a successful e-commerce business.



Started as a pioneer in online instructor-led Digital Marketing training in 2009, Digital Vidya has evolved its flagship program Certified Digital Marketing Program and Data Science Specialization deeply integrating it with industry and with certification from Google, Facebook, LinkedIn, NASSCOM Foundation, NASSCOM Future Skills, HubSpot, VSkills, etc., the latest being Shopify. It has had a promising impact on the careers of 61000+ professionals across 55+ countries and has worked with 15,000+ brands, since its inception.



Celebrating Digital Vidya's 11 Years Anniversary on 28th Nov., CEO Anuj Batra says, "We have been consistent in understanding the market demand and have evolved our flagship training programs every year bridging the gap between available and needed talent. As a Shopify Education Partner, we bring together eCommerce and online marketing on a single platform. The online courses developed would enable working professionals and serial entrepreneurs to build their eCommerce expertise, while parallelly focusing on online marketing learning required to set up a profitable & sustainable e-commerce business."



Digital Vidya also offers in-house digital marketing training programs for corporations and has served over 150+ organizations such as Philips, Intuit, GE, Cisco, Times Internet, Citibank, Adobe, SAP, Sony, Wipro, EY, Pernod Ricard, Viacom18, and Reliance.



The company has also partnered with Google and Facebook in India to empower and enable its partners in leveraging digital marketing for its growth through customized digital marketing training programs. In Jan 2020, Digital Vidya has partnered with NASSCOM FutureSkills to upskill/reskill the employees of the IT/ITeS sector on identified skill gaps in Data Science & Big Data Analytics.



This year, in an all-cash deal, Digital Vidya had acquired DSIM, the second-largest player in the Digital Marketing training Space in India. This makes Digital Vidya a leading organization in Digital Marketing training.



Digital Vidya has touched more than 7 lakh users looking for Digital Marketing & Data Analytics training in the last 11 years. In its 12th year, Digital Vidya plans to contribute to the growth of a million user base empowering them with job-oriented skills in digital marketing, data analytics, and the eCommerce marketing domain.