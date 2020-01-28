Digital Vidya in Collaboration with NASSCOM FutureSkills Unveils Big Data & Data Science Courses

Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/28/2020 --New Delhi: Digital Vidya (www.digitalvidya.com) has partnered with FutureSkills, the flagship reskilling initiative by NASSCOM to Upskill/reskill the employees of the Indian IT/ITES sector on identified skill gaps in the current talent pool such as Digital Marketing and Big Data Analysis.



Organizations are constantly looking for employees to solve problems in technology-rich environments and link their work to business value. This has resulted in a significant increase in the number of data science jobs and roles, and consequently an apparent need for a well-defined competency map for these jobs. The competency map defines the principal competence for each job including the knowledge and skills required to do the job well.



In a recently signed MoU, both the organizations have come together to partner and launch foundation courses on Big Data & Data Science Courses. The two courses will be available on Digital Vidya & NASSCOM's FutureSkills platforms. The courses are designed to establish an understanding of Big Data Analytics, visualization, Data Processing & Management along with knowledge of various Big Data platforms and their fundamentals. The courses are highly recommended by the Industry and are validated by IT-ITeS Sector Skills Council NASSCOM. All FutureSkills subscribers can take up the course at no additional cost on the NASSCOM platform.



Anuj Batra, CEO of Digital Vidya, stated, "Digital Vidya is clear in its vision in being an industry integrated ed-tech company that is poised to impart skills which matter the most in the job markets. Our strength lies in creating courses that make the participants job-ready. Our Data Science & Big Data courses are structured in a manner that lay focus on imparting the skills through hands-on case studies, industry-relevant examples and practical training. The trainers and the curriculum creators are not just academics, but practising industry leaders. After having our courses validated and accepted by IT-ITeS Sector Skills Council NASSCOM through the benchmark of National Occupational Standards, we certainly feel inspired and jubilated."



Expressing his delight on the partnership, Mr Amit Aggarwal, CEO IT & ITeS Sector Skills Council said 'There is a great need for upskilling in India and NASSCOM already recognizes that. This initiative is a conscious effort from our end to give a concrete resource to students & professionals to hop onto definitive pathways in the initial course of their career journey. Anyone following the course of action structured in these courses will surely reap high returns in their career."



Digital Vidya's Big Data course is a foundation level program which will act as a catalyst for advanced learning of this technology. On the other hand, Data Science Course is one wherein Python is used as the primary mechanical coding language, and hence will be an advanced level course propelling the student to expertise in the domain.