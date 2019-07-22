Digital Vidya Launches Digital Marketing Classroom Training in Delhi

Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/22/2019 --Due to huge demand and ever growing requests to launch a classroom based Digital Marketing Course, Digital Vidya (Digital Vidya) has finally started one in Delhi. As India's first formal Digital Marketing training provider and a leading institute in Asia, Digital Vidya has trained 35,000+ professionals, through 3000+ programs from 55+ Countries in the last 9+ years. The first batch of training will commence from 20th of July, 2019 at their training center in Netaji Subash Place.



Speaking on the launch, Anuj Batra the CEO of Digital Vidya stated, "We have been the forerunners in online education for almost a decade. Digital Vidya is proud to be a part of the success of thousands of candidates across the globe. Even when our online training is profound and loved, there are a lot of aspirants who wanted to learn via the classroom route. This was what pushed us to launch the classroom course. We are sure of the benefits of our classroom training, and participants will now be able to interact with Digital Marketing Experts in a face to face setting which is a boon for direct learners."



Digital Vidya's flagship CDMM course (https://www.digitalvidya.com/digital-marketing/) was launched 2003 and has continuously stood the test of time due to constant updation and industry relevancy. For now, this course will only be available in Delhi-NCR. This training will also be offered at Lajpat Nagar, Delhi from next month.



The course has a duration of 3 months and will be delivered by industry veterans on weekends. All the core modules will be taught in the class and the specialization modules will be taught online. This Digital Marketing course is poised to create experts in Inbound Marketing, SEO, PPC, Social Media Marketing, E-Mail Marketing, and Web-Analytics.



To have a complete look at the offering and get more details about the structure and delivery, you can log on to https://www.digitalvidya.com/digital-marketing/.



About Digital Vidya

Digital Vidya (www.digitalvidya.com) is Asia's leading Digital Marketing & Data Science training company and the first to launch Social Media Marketing Workshop Series in India. Since 2009, over 35,000+ professionals (including CXOs) from 15,000+ brands such as Nokia, Google, eBay, Reliance, Star TV, Cisco, MakeMyTrip, Naukri, SAP, Citibank, Toyota, Intel, ITC, CNBC, Madison and CII have participated in more than 3,000+ Digital Marketing & Data Science trainings by Digital Vidya across Asia.



We also offer customized Digital Marketing & Analytics Training Programs for corporations to scale up their businesses. We are Google & Microsoft India's official training partner to train their agencies & partners respectively.