DigitalGlobe and Auracle Team Up to Deepen Search Capabilities in Global Mineral Exploration

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2016 --DigitalGlobe' s information partners are focused on building applications and services that harvest the rich information contained within our imagery and delivering it to their customers. Today they are excited to welcome Auracle Geospatial as our newest global information partner. Auracle is an experienced provider of remote sensing and geospatial services for global mineral, oil and gas exploration and natural resource management.



"I'm happy to add Auracle Geospatial Science to our Information Partner Program. The combination of their mining analytics expertise and our satellite spectral capabilities such as Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) will provide mining companies with new cost effective solutions to support their exploration and development processes," said Drew Esson, Director of DigtalGlobe's Information Partner Program. "Together with partners such as Auracle, DigitalGlobe is unlocking information contained in satellite imagery that enhances customer's confidence to make critical business decisions."



"With this new relationship with DigitalGlobe, Auracle Remote Sensing looks forward to maximizing the value of spatial data for global mining and mineral exploration companies. Our data integration and fusion methodologies are a great match to DigtalGlobe's satellite products. Auracle has developed a specialized 3-D Bare Rock Model© that fuses radar and multispectral optical satellite data that clearly identifies fault structures, rock lithologies and alterations that are not visible on standard satellite images, aerial Lidar images or geological maps. Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) used in the data fusion, is not affected by weather or atmospheric conditions and penetrates vegetation, ground cover and overburden to allow the identification of buried geology. Optical satellite images are used to classify and differentiate mineral deposits and rock types. Auracle is especially excited about combining our technical expertise in structural analysis with DigitalGlobe's super-spectral WorldView-3, the most advanced commercial, high-resolution satellite imagery," said David McLelland, Auracle Remote Sensing's Chief Analyst.



Economic mineral and energy deposits are increasingly difficult to detect with most of the obvious deposits mined. Explorers are now focused on more remote areas which are vegetation or overburden covered or where mineralization is less obvious. "We have to expand the search into deeper areas and use newer technologies to enhance search capabilities. The ability to peel back land cover and overburden and see the bedrock and structure beneath is a great advantage in geological mapping. Auracle's upgraded mineral maps, structural analyses and predictive models help our clients to narrow prospective targets and bring down the costs of making new, deeper discoveries. Our 3-D Bare Rock Model©, accurate to 1 meter, narrows original search areas to focus directly on prospective skarns, porphyry, VMS, Kimberlite, uranium and SEDEX deposits. For operating mines, existing knowledge about the known deposit is applied to the Model to identify near but yet unexplored targets," said McLelland.



To learn more about DigitalGlobe's Information Partner Program, visit digitalglobe.com/partners/information-partners.



To contact Auracle Remote Sensing, email info@auracleremotesensing.com.



The 3-D Bare Rock Model© classifies satellite data to differentiate rock and formation types. Specialized classification techniques accurately identify and predict minerals and alteration zones. This mineral classification map shows areas containing high concentrations of copper (red) and feldspar (green). Locations of spatial correlation of copper and feldspar are identified (yellow) prospective targets. Image produced by Auracle Remote Sensing.