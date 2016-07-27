DigitalRadioTracker.com Simplifies Broadcast Monitoring Worldwide

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2016 --With the overwhelming omnipresence of the internet and everyone's love of music, information regarding radio airplay is priceless for anyone seeking to build their music brand. Radio airplay tracking is the perfect tool for any individual or company in the music industry to expand and reinforce their audience. DigitalRadioTracker.com Inc. is a private U.S. based firm that has developed a user-friendly platform which provides music clients with lucrative and creative marketing research initiatives. The company also provides insights that are personally designed to help music related companies all over the world drive profitable growth and expand to new heights.



About DigitalRadioTracker.com Inc.

DigitalRadioTracker.com Inc., also known as DRT, is a premier radio airplay broadcast monitoring solution that tracks radio airplay of songs on over 5000+ radio stations around the globe. These stations are comprised of: Terrestrial FM (Commercial & Non-Commercial), College, Satellite as well as thousands of streaming Internet radio stations. DRT has customized an all-inclusive, superior tracking technology software that monitors radio airplay detection of songs 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and 365 days a year. This innovation is coupled with online real-time powerful and invaluable airplay information that is revolutionizing song tracking. This amazing technology requires no special encoding or finger printing. The system's unique database logs songs that are played on all the radio stations that DRT currently monitors. DRT captures the version of a song and records the date and time it's played. Other monitoring companies have never provided this level of information leaving clients unaware if a different version of their song(s) is played. DRT has filled this need within the music industry because its system is capable of detecting all versions of songs played. DRT's website also provides music charts of songs played on a national level for the current week for Pop, Hip-Hop/R&B, Country, Christian/Gospel, Rock and other genres of interest.



"Success in the modern–global-business arena means having the right tools to measure success," says DRT's Joel Bachman. "We provide the right analytics to our clients for them to adequately assess their target audience, making it easier for them to plan their marketing campaigns and increase sales!"



As technology becomes even more prevalent in our life, new techniques are made available to exploit the opportunities presented. What DRT is able to accomplish for artists, record labels, publishers, booking agents, radio station programmers and businesses exclusively in the music industry is a huge step forward and will enable everyone to compete. DRT Reports are a valuable tool that any artist, record label, manager or anyone in the music industry can utilize to promote their radio airplay story.



"One of DRT's mission is to give a voice to small radio stations, both online and small-market Terrestrial FM that would otherwise go unheard. DRT will continue to develop better solutions to help everyone in the music industry to achieve sustainable growth for their business and to develop a clear mission to combat the ultra-competitive marketplace!" explains Mr. Bachman.



