Digitizing Record Keeping Can Increase Customer Satisfaction Rates

Burnaby, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2020 --As a company that provides document digitization services in Vancouver , the scanning savants at Micro Com collaborate with organizations and businesses ready to reduce paperwork and streamline operations. In lean times, organizations need an edge, an approach that distinguishes them from competitors. Giving reps the opportunity to wow customers is an obvious step. Setting up the right framework and systems to support reps, with quick and access to accurate customer records is part of that. For more, go to https://www.microcomsys.com/5-ways-to-increase-your-customer-satisfaction-rates-when-you-digitize-record-keeping/#



Improving service and courting good reviews can be a great way to boost businesses in the Google age. Positive comments and reviews from customers (like these for Micro Com Systems on Google) provide a sense of reliability and assurance that a job will get done.



Top 5 Ways to Increase Customer Satisfaction by Digitizing Record Keeping



Greater Accuracy: Having OCR (Optical Character Recognition) performed on documents is faster than manually transcribing and reduces the likelihood of human error.



Quicker information access: Gone are the days of "please hold." Digitization makes it possible to pull up phone-number based records in moments.



Improved security: Digitization ensures sensitive information is kept safe, which is a feature any customer will appreciate.



Create custom offers: When clients' purchase history and information is digitally stored, it's easier to review and send custom offers tailored to interests. Bonus- personalized marketing has a much higher return on investment than sending out generic offers to the whole database.



Better office aesthetics: there was a time when filing cabinets and bankers boxes full of papers was the sign of a thriving business. Today, this approach seems old-fashioned. People generally expect information to be stored digitally where it's easy to access and update.



Courting great reviews is a matter of giving customers what they want and expect—and doing it just a bit better than the next business. Digitizing client records is a great way to get started.



The team at Micro Com makes it easy to convert paper files into a digital format, they can even implement customized document management software to store, search and control digital files. To learn more or get a cost estimate, contact the team at Micro Com Systems at 1.604.872.6771 today.



About Micro Com Systems

Since 1975, Micro Com Systems has been providing local businesses with Document Management Solutions. Their list of products and services include: Document Imaging & Management, Archival & Book Scanning, Medical Imaging, OCR, Large Format Scanning, Microfilm/Microfiche Scanning, Aperture Card Scanning, Enterprise Report Management (ERM), High Speed Printing, Capture Software, and Capture Equipment.



For more information, please visit https://www.microcomsys.com/ or call (604) 872-6771.



Micro Com Systems

Craig Hollingum

(604) 872-6771

Company website: https://www.microcomsys.com/