DIJ Properties Announces Acquisition of Rio Vista, Haltom City, TX

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2019 --DIJ Properties announced the acquisition of Rio Vista. The asset includes 246 units and spans an area of 19.29 acres.



Conveniently located in Haltom City, Texas along Grapevine Highway, which is the major artery that runs from downtown Fort Worth. The property offers a short commute to major area employers and shopping centers such as Northeast Mall.



DIJ Properties will implement a strong capital expenditure program to renovate and remodel the asset. This program will concentrate on fully renovating apartment homes and upgrading appliances for the comfort of our residents. We will also focus on remodeling existing amenities and implementing a professional fast-soccer court with a coaching program, playgrounds and even tutoring center for young kids.



"We are excited to announce our acquisition of Rio Vista in Haltom City, TX. This is a great opportunity to unlock value for our investors in a well-located property in the heart of one of the nation's best rental markets. We will continue to develop our impact investing strategy for the benefit of the community, and we are particularly excited to roll out our onsite tutoring program for the children.", stated Gerald Jorge, the Chief Financial Officer at DIJ Properties.



About DIJ Properties

Headquartered at Miami, DIJ Properties is an asset management company which owns, acquires and manages multifamily apartments across the US. The company offers full-service property management services, comprehensive landscaping, maintenance and professional accounting services. DIJ achieves significant internal rates of return for investors and has vast asset management experience with a successful 380+ million-dollar transaction volume.



