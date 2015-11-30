DILUSSO's One of a Kind "Big Papi" Luxury Surprise Box to Be Auctioned at the 8th Annual David Ortiz Celebrity Golf Classic in the Dominican Republic

Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2015 --A hero on and off the field, Nine-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion David "Big Papi" Ortiz will host his 8th annual David Ortiz Celebrity Golf Classic, December 3rd through the 6th. Joining some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment, DILUSSO will be auctioning off a custom curated "Big Papi" Luxury Surprise Box to benefit the David Ortiz Children's Fund, which provides critical pediatric healthcare in Ortiz's native Dominican Republic and throughout New England.



DILUSSO's custom-curated Surprise Box will carry a retail value over $20,000USD, and will bring together the finest Swiss timepiece, most exclusive luxury brands, iconic curators, and exhilarating experiences from across the world, all in one handsome mahogany box, hand-delivered to the auction winner's door, post-event.



"DILUSSO is all about creating unique experiential ways for men to celebrate life's milestones and special moments. And what better occasion to celebrate than this?! When we were approached by David and his team to participate, we knew this was a perfect fit for us. Since our launch earlier this year, one of our main goals is to continually find ways to support & give back to the community—and fortunately we're surrounded by customers and suppliers that share our philanthropic passion.", says DILUSSO Co-founder, Don Kinney



"I'm always blown away by the generosity from everyone who gets involved in the event. It's a fun time for sure, but the bottom line is everyone is also coming together to support the cause, which will help children in need here in my adopted home of Boston and my home country of the Dominican Republic.", says Boston Red Sox Legend David Ortiz, who recently announced on his 40th birthday that he will make his upcoming 20th major league season the last in his illustrious career.



This star-studded event is set in Big Papi's homeland of the Dominican Republic, at the luxurious Sanctuary Cap Cana Resort and its Jack Nicklaus–designed Punta Espada golf course, named #1 in Mexico and the Caribbean by Golfweek Magazine for the second consecutive year.



Over the years, tournament participants have included sports legends Mariano Rivera, Pedro Martinez, Alex Rodriguez, Bill Russell, Bobby Orr, Lawrence Taylor and John Havlicek, as well as entertainment stars such as Chris Tucker, Anthony Anderson, Eliza Dushku, Lenny Clarke, Rachel Dratch and Josh Wolf.



For more information on the packages available or to purchase VIP packages, sponsorships and tickets please contact Alexis Walberg, Radegen Sports Management, at 212-727-2142 or AWalberg@radegen.com.



About DILUSSO

Headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA, DILUSSO founders Paul Chakour, Khalil Ghorbani, and Don Kinney are entrepreneurs, who all share a personal passion for luxury and unsurpassed customer service. DILUSSO offers Luxury Surprise Boxes curated by influencers and personalities from various industries such as social media, entertainment and sport. DILUSSO helps men celebrate their success as well as major life milestones. The solid mahogany DILUSSO Surprise Box is centered around Swiss timepieces matched with luxury essentials for men as well as exhilarating experiences ranging from fine dining to VIP sports, entertainment and travel experiences.



For more information about DILUSSO surprise boxes, visit http://dilusso.us/



About The David Ortiz Celebrity Golf Classic

The David Ortiz Celebrity Golf Classic is dedicated to raising funds for the David Ortiz Children's Fund, which provides critical pediatric healthcare to children in New England and the Dominican Republic. In its first seven years, the David Ortiz Celebrity Golf Classic has netted $1.25 million for the Fund and introduced friends, teammates, sponsors and supporters to the charity and its mission. Through the event, David was also able to showcase the beauty of his home country and improve the lives of children in need. This year's event will take place in the Dominican Republic from December 3-6, 2015.



For more information, please visit: https://twitter.com/OrtizClassic



About The David Ortiz Children's Fund

The David Ortiz Children's Fund, provides critical pediatric healthcare to children in New England and the Dominican Republic. The David Ortiz Children's Fund has currently netted approximately $2 million, provided over 200 children with live-saving heart surgery in the Dominican Republic, and has helped countless others throughout New England region. In 2011, David Ortiz was awarded the Roberto Clemente Award by Major League Baseball for his work with the David Ortiz Children's Fund.



For more information, please visit: http://www.davidortizchildrensfund.org/