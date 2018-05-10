DimensionU Announces Winners of 2018 Broward After School Math Competition

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2018 --Award winning educational video-game developer, DimensionU, Inc., announced results today from the 2018 Broward County Schools Before and After School Child Care, (BASCC), Math Games Competition, held Saturday, May 5, 2018 at Seminole Middle School in Broward County, Florida. The event was the 5th annual school-year competition in partnership with BASCC. More than thirty-five BASCC school sites across Broward County began competing virtually in January in order to qualify to be one one of eight team slots available in the culminating finals event held on Saturday. Those eight school sites were: Bayview Elementary, Coral Springs K-8, Flamingo Elementary, Quiet Waters Elementary, Sunshine Elementary, Welleby Elementary, and Westchester Elementary. Each site was eligible to bring a team of 5 students accompanied by their school educator chaperones and parents. Additionally, After School Programs, Inc. (ASP), a private after school program provider headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, also participated in the competition with a team of students from Broward Estates Elementary.



Dr. Deborah R. Gavilan, Director of BASCC, kicked-off the day's event with opening remarks followed by Mr. Steven Hoy, CEO of DimensionU, who emceed the competition. All nine teams competed simultaneously in six preliminary rounds divided between three multiplayer game rooms. Math curriculum was leveled based on the students' current grade and/or mathematics competency, allowing for an academic event that was inclusive and open for all learners. The four teams with the highest cumulative preliminary round scores advanced to a finals round. Flamingo Elementary School took 1st place, followed by 2nd place winner, Sunshine Elementary School, 3rd place winner, Westchester Elementary School and 4th place winner, Welleby Elementary School. Winning teams were awarded a trophy for their school. All students received participation medals and certificates, as well as DimensionU's official 2018 T-shirt.



"This year's event was better than ever thanks to the outstanding support from the amazing BASCC staff, as well as all the after school professionals, principals, parents and students who attended. We also want to express our sincere appreciation to Seminole Middle School and their principal, Kathryn Marlow for allowing us to host the event at their school year after year. Our e-sporting events for education are only made possible through a strong collaborative partnership effort," said DimensionU CEO, Steven Hoy.



Last, but certainly not least, a big congratulations goes to Ms. Sarah Haage, Part-time Supervisor of the Westchester Elementary After School program, who took 1st Place in a special competition exclusively for the after school professionals attending and chaperoning the day's event.



Tournament photos and videos can be viewed on the DimensionU Facebook page at http://bit.ly/DU18Broward.



