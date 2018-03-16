DimensionU Announces Winners of 6th Annual Math Video Game Challenge

Charleston, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2018 --Award winning educational video-game developer, DimensionU, Inc., announced results today from the 6th Annual SPAWAR Low Country Math Video Games Competition, held Thursday, March 14, 2018 at the Space and Naval Warfare (SPAWAR) Systems Center Atlantic (SSC Atlantic) facility in North Charleston, South Carolina. The event was part of DimensionU's 2018 Spring Tournament Season and SPAWAR's outreach to promote Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) among students in the local area school systems. Middle schools students from Berkeley County Public Schools and Dorchester School District competed as teams representing their respective schools at the competition. The top four winning teams earned a spot in DimensionU's upcoming Department of Defense Annual Math Games Tournament being held in April 2018, where they will compete against other teams from military-based locations across the country. The 1st place winning team was Gregg Middle School (Team B), followed by 2nd place winner, Gregg Middle School (Team A), 3rd place winner, River Oaks Middle School (Team C) and 4th place winner, Hanahan Middle School (Team A).



SSC Atlantic Commanding Officer, Captain Scott Heller opened the event encouraging students to pursue STEM careers, followed by mistress of ceremonies, Ms. Shanda Johnson, SPAWAR STEM Outreach Program Manager.



More than 75 students participated in the day's event supported by teachers, administrators, and parents. The tournament was made possible with the volunteer efforts of many SPAWAR engineers, computer scientists, technicians, program managers and others who contributed their time to ensure a positive experience for everyone. The 21 school teams competed against one another in seven high-action, multiplayer preliminary game rounds. The top eight scoring teams advanced to the semi-finals round, leading to the final four who competed for the top spots.



"Year after year, our educational gaming competitions demonstrate the relevancy of game-based learning for today's digital learner," said DimensionU CEO, Steven Hoy. "Partnering with SPAWAR on STEM Outreach to the local area schools has also demonstrated the positive impact we can make collectively and we look forward to continuing these efforts," added Hoy.



