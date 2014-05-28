Richmond, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/28/2014 --Parents and teachers seeking an easy way to keep kids academically engaged this summer should check out DimensionU.com. Educational video-game developer DimensionU, Inc., announced today that registration is now open for its newest summer academic gaming competition: The 2014 DimensionU Great Summer Chill virtual tournament. For parents of students in grades 3-10, the competition emphasizes enrichment in math and literacy skills that are aligned with state-adopted standards. For students, it’s all about leveraging their gaming skills in a multiplayer competition with the opportunity to win some cool prizes. The cost is a $20 entry fee ($25 after June 15), which includes free access to the DimensionU Games software and, if you are among the first 100 entrants, an official 2014 Summer Chill T-Shirt. Parental permission is required to register.



“The 2014 Summer Chill represents an engaging and effective way to help prevent summer learning loss and stay prepared for the next school year,” said Steven Hoy, CEO of DimensionU, Inc. “We continually receive communications from parents, teachers and students regarding how much students love playing DimensionU Games and how it has helped make a positive impact on their academic performance.”



The 2014 Summer Chill officially starts June 16, 2014, so there is plenty of time for participants to practice and hone their skills. The virtual competition consists of four weekly preliminary rounds. The top five scorers from each preliminary round will win an Amazon Electronic Gift Card and a spot in the Finals Week. The top three scorers from the Finals Week will get to select a Grand Prize. In addition, a Grand Prize will be awarded to the highest overall cumulative scorer across the four preliminary weekly rounds. The competition is open to residents from the U.S., Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Canada. For more information about the 2014 Summer Chill, please visit www.DimensionU.com.



About DimensionU, Inc.

Since 2007, DimensionU, Inc. has set a new course in the development of innovative multiplayer educational video games. Through its collaborative, content-rich, immersive learning environments, DimensionU offers a highly engaging, research-based, instructional enrichment tool in mathematics and literacy for elementary, middle and high school students in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit www.DimensionU.com.