Din Altit Announced a Slate of New Programming for US Latinos

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2013 --Producer Din Altit teamed up with the five times Emmy’s winner latin Tv personality Maria Garcia. With more then 15 years experience in film and TV ,the two will develop and produce a slate of original programming of news magazine as well as scripted. “We are currently in negotiations with some of the leading Spanish speaking networks in north America and



“Spanish-language media remain important to a changing, more acculturated, and more U.S.-born Hispanic population in the United States. And in the last year, Spanish-language media tended to fare better overall than their mainstream English-language counterparts and Hispanic television is now a large industry in the U.S. In the last year its total audience continued to grow and now rivals non-Hispanic television in many of the nation’s largest markets.” said Din Altit.



Spanish-language networks by far, continued to grow, reaching audience sizes that compete with the three major English-language broadcast networks (ABC, CBS and NBC) We are looking forward to announce our line up for 2013” said Maria Garcia.



Abpout DNF Pictures, LLC

DNF Pictures LLC, Is a Hollywood based production company engaged in the development and production of commercial feature films and Original Television programming.