Dinkleboo and Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment Partner to Label Kids the Good Way

Tempe, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/26/2017 --A recently announced partnership between DinkleBoo and Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment will have kids smiling. Hot off the presses in time for the home entertainment release of the new Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul movie, based on the well-loved Diary of a Wimpy Kid book series by Jeff Kinney, the Wimpy Kid custom-printed name labels are now available. Creating a buzz with Jeff Kinney's iconic renderings of Greg and Manny Heffley as well as Greg's best pal Rowley Jefferson, the custom labels are ideal for any Diary of a Wimpy Kid fan. With them, consumers can mark a book, a bag, or a bottle for $0 plus $2.95 shipping and handling.



Timed to the Blu-ray™, DVD, and Digital HD release of the new film, the Diary of a Wimpy Kid name labels come twenty-four to a bunch. Available while supplies last for a limited time through September 4th, 2017, consumers can choose from six label designs. Kid-centric in every way, the name labels speak of DinkleBoo's commitment to the younger set.



"Working with Fox Home Entertainment has been stellar," said Brendon Watson, representative of DinkleBoo. "Being able to offer Diary of a Wimpy Kid labels is such fun. Our customer base and fans of the movie enjoy these because they embody the characters they love. But, the affordable price point is just a bonus. It's very hard to beat zero dollars for a product delivered for only $2.95."



For more information visit www.dinkleboo.com or visit https://www.dinkleboo.com/new-products/new-rectangle-name-labels.html.



About DinkleBoo

DinkleBoo is a company that provides the marketplace with practical and personalized children's products with corporate offices in both Tempe, Arizona and Glen Innes NSW, Australia.



About Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment

Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment, LLC (TCFHE) is a recognized global industry leader and a subsidiary of Twentieth Century Fox Film. TCFHE is the worldwide marketing, sales and distribution company for all Fox film and television programming, acquisitions and original productions as well as all third party distribution partners on DVD, Blu-ray™, 4K Ultra HD, Digital HD, and VOD (video-on-demand). Each year TCFHE introduces hundreds of new and newly enhanced products, which it services to retail outlets and digital stores throughout the world.



Contact:

Brendon Watson

+61408480103

brendonw@eastmon.com.au