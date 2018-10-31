DinkleBoo Customizes Christmas to Make a Kid's Holiday a Story of Their Own

Tempe, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2018 --Picture being a kid just sitting down to read a book about someone that bears a striking resemblance and has the same name. Off the imagination would go on an adventure as a mermaid or a princess, or even Santa Claus. Enter, DinkleBoo. They're the company based in the United States and Australia that has taken personalization to the pint-sized masses. Just in time for Christmas, with over one-hundred personalized storybook titles of all subjects, shapes, and sizes, the company has cornered the market on touching kid's hearts. Now, little loved ones can have a book where their name is part of the storyline, and the latest titles have an illustrated character has their skin tone, hair, and eye color too. Sounds like a hardcover, glossy-paged, fully-illustrated windfall only Santa himself could outdo.



Supplying the overwhelming demand for the holidays, Dinkleboo will produce over 10,000 personalized storybooks every day during November and December. Brendon Watson, VP for the children's gift company said, "To be very honest, it's an honor to have sold over two million personalized kids products worldwide. We ship globally because we believe kids need to be inspired by products that individualize their experiences. We hope we can give that opportunity to them in a way they'll always remember."



DinkleBoo currently enjoys a licensing partnership with the phenomenally popular brand, Thomas The Tank Engine. Barbie products are slated for production in the upcoming months as well.



For more information visit www.dinkleboo.com and https://www.dinkleboo.com/au/books/personalised-kids-books.html.



About DinkleBoo

DinkleBoo is a company that provides the marketplace with practical and personalized children's products with corporate offices & factories in both Tempe, Arizona and NSW, Australia. The company has just under 10,000 five-star reviews on Trust Pilot.



Location Information:

2520 S. Industrial Park Ave.

Tempe, AZ 85282



Contact:

Brendon Watson

VP, DinkleBoo

brendonw@dinkleboo.com

1 800 540-5729

+61408480103



Website:

www.dinkleboo.com



Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/dinkleboo/