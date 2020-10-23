Diode Laser for Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego, and Orange County

Los Alamitos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2020 --A diode laser can be used in many medical procedures. The diode laser is used in practices for prosthetic and cosmetic reconstruction, soft tissue applications like incisions and coagulation. Urological practices use diode laser for prostate vaporization. These solid-state diode lasers are used for vascular lesions, hair removal, and other medical treatments. Hair removal becomes virtually pain-free and is the alternative to waxing and shaving. The former painful hair removal methods are removed when using diode laser technology.



The benefits of diode laser hair removal are precision, speed, and predictability, along with pain-free removal. The Cervello Hair Removal Laser is the treatment that best uses diode laser technology. Using diode laser technology, this quality hair removal laser is most used among technicians in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego, and Orange County. This diode laser method works with almost all skin types and hair types. It is considered a diverse, compact choice for businesses offering laser hair removal. This diode laser offers a single handpiece, which provides three wavelengths which are safe for all skin types. The longer handpiece life provides more than 15 million pulses and provides quick treatment and fast results. The Cervello Hair Removal Laser, using diode laser technology has a painless cooling system which cools to -5 degrees Celsius. This system is easy to maintain.



The diode laser technology found in the Cervello Hair Removal Laser also has a seemingly painless cooling system, which has a maximum cooling to -5 degrees Celsius. The beauty of this system is that it provides easy maintenance. ProMed Solutions provides medical technology to our clients. The quality products, which range from diode laser hair removal products to new medical equipment, used medical equipment, OBGYN ultrasound equipment, and cosmetic laser equipment, are available for clinics, and businesses in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego, and Orange County. Offering used and new hair removal diode laser technology to businesses provides each with a purchasing choice. For new businesses who engage in diode laser for hair removal or an established business needing the newest diode laser on the market, ProMed Solutions will discuss the choices available for diode laser therapy. ProMed Solutions provides the quality tools at reasonable rates, to increase business and be successful. For more information on diode laser technology call 562-326-5720 or visit www.promedsi.com.



About ProMed Solutions

As a global solution-provider, we provide new, used, and refurbished medical equipment for diagnostic, medical imaging, and laser industries.