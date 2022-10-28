Los Alamitos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2022 --ProMed Solutions, a leader in new, used, and refurbished cosmetic and aesthetic medical equipment, is pleased to be able to offer diode lasers for businesses all over San Diego, Los Angeles, Irvine, Beverly Hills, Orange County, Riverside, and the surrounding areas. Owning or running a facility that offers hair removal treatments means having a diode laser for hair removal is a must. The team at ProMed Solutions can provide details on diode lasers and can help to locate quality used as well as new equipment.



Before the advent of using diode lasers in the treatment of unwanted hair, the IPL, or intense pulse light removal option was the best option available. The IPL machine isn't actually a laser, but instead uses a broad spectrum of light, but they accomplish the same thing. Because the diode laser provides a focused light source that is directed at the hair follicle, this is why it is more effective.



Diode lasers, with their more focused light, also require fewer visits to accomplish the same results of an IPL treatment. Additionally, diode lasers work with all skin types much better than IPL treatments, meaning that no matter the melanin content in a person's skin, they can benefit from unwanted hair removal with the use of diode laser equipment.



The number of visits that a client will need when diode laser equipment is used is reduced when compared with IPL treatment. Every person will be different in terms of the number of treatments needed, but when compared with older technologies this number will be reduced. Utilizing the Fitzpatrick skin classification, technicians will fine-tune the diode laser equipment for the most effective results.



ProMed Solutions is committed to providing the best equipment from well-known manufacturers, including diode lasers.



ProMed Solutions is a global solution provider for quality new, refurbished, and pre-owned cosmetic and aesthetic equipment used in several industries.