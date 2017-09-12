Direct Air Conditioning Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Business

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2017 --Florida's leading air conditioning company, Direct Air Conditioning, celebrates its 20th anniversary of business this year.



Since its inception, the company has been providing exceptional customer service and routine maintenance, repair and installation of HVAC units with utmost precision. Years of excellence and experience have earned them a stellar reputation that has allowed them to grow their business.



The company has been recognized for excellence in air conditioning service in Miami and Miami Beach FL since originally established in Miami. The founders of the company became internationally-known pioneers in conditioned air technology. Over the years, they have engaged a good number of qualified technicians who have complete knowledge of the cooling technology to deliver an exceptional result.



'While much has changed over the years since 1997, their values and commitment to doing the right thing for their customers have never wavered,' said an expert of Direct Air Conditioning. 'Keeping up with the latest technological advances, the company has been successful in creating an innovative and well-respected brand. Today, Direct Air Conditioning cements its place as a leading service provider and continues to be cited in awe by industry peers.'



The expert adds, 'The very notion of conditioned air has been a key factor in the astounding growth Miami and Palmetto Bay have seen in recent times. The company experts take pride in continuing the values set forth nearly twenty ago.'



Since inception, Direct Air Conditioning has succeeded and prospered thoroughly nearly 20 years of business and technology changes and transitions. Today, Direct Air Conditioning offers a suite of HVAC services and equipment. The company also offers indoor air quality service including duct cleaning. In Florida, it has service centers in the Palmetto Bay, Kendall, Miami, & Miami Beach FL.



For more information on AC in Palmetto Bay and Kendall FL and its repairing and installation, visit http://www.airconditioningmiami.com/.



About Direct Air Conditioning

Direct Air Conditioning, a family owned and operated company, with 20 years of experience, provides quality repair and replacement for air conditioning system in Miami and Miami Beach, FL and its surrounding areas.