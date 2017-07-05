Direct Air Conditioning Includes Air Duct Cleaning in Their List of Services Apart from AC Service in Coral Gables and Doral FL

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2017 --Time is money, and the technicians at Direct Air Conditioning are aware of that. They are thoroughly professional and for more than 20 years in the industry has taught them just as how to handle all the issues related to air conditioning units. Whether it is ac service in Coral Gables and Doral FL or AC repair in Kendall and Miami FL, they will be able to handle it all and within a short time as they have their emergency repair line open around the clock. With so many years of experience in the field of ac repair, service, maintenance and installation, this does not come as a surprise that they will resolve the problems with the wink of an eye. The technicians have industry experience working with all the leading air conditioning brands that include Trane, Lennox, York, Bryant, Carrier and more. The technicians undergo technical training from time to time so that they are on par with the ongoing changes in the industry.



As part of their extensive services, Direct Air Conditioning offers air duct cleaning for Florida homes. According to the experts, air duct cleaning is necessary if one would like to keep their family healthy. The indoor air quality depends on how clean the air ducts are. Getting them cleaned at regular intervals will ensure that the family members are hearty and healthy and the medical bills are less.



If the AC ducts have not been cleaned in years, now is the time to take action to protect one's family. The air duct cleaning specialists at Direct Air Conditioning are available round the clock, and one can call them right now at 305-858-9632 to schedule an initial air duct evaluation.



Call at 305-858-9632 or visit http://www.airconditioningmiami.com/ for details.



About Direct Air Conditioning

Direct Air Conditioning is a recognized company that offers same day ac repair in Kendall and Miami FL. They also offer ac service, air duct cleaning, HVAC maintenance and more.