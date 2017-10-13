Direct Air Conditioning Offers AC Maintenance Agreement for All AC in Doral and Kendall Florida

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2017 --For more than 20 years, Direct Air Conditioning has been in the business of offering a wide range of solutions related to all air conditioning units. They have some of the best and experienced people working for them for years who have taken the company to greater heights. It is easy for the clients' both in the residential and commercial sector to work with Direct Air Conditioning because they have the expertise to have worked with all makes and models of ac in Doral and Kendall FL. The technicians who are all trained in the latest technologies find it easy to locate the ac issues and rectify them within a short time. Emergency repair situations are handled without any delay, and the best pricing is promised to the clients'.



It is true that residential and commercial ac owners are making an investment when they are purchasing a system, and the ac unit is going to work hard given the South Florida heat and humidity. That means that the ac unit will be subjected to repairs sooner or later. Repeated repairs will only add on to the repair bill of the owner. Thankfully, Direct Air Conditioning offers air-conditioning system maintenance agreements that can provide one with optimal value.



An ongoing HVAC maintenance agreement can be looked at as an investment rather than an expense. A little bit of prevention can save you a lot of money in the long run. Direct Air Conditioning enlists the many benefits that owners gain when they enter into an AC maintenance agreement with Direct Air Conditioning Miami. The many benefits include Complimentary Service Calls, Discounted Repairs, Around-the-Clock Service Availability, Drain Line Flushing, Refrigerant Level Maintenance, Annual Condenser Coil Cleaning, Evaporative Coil Inspections and more.



Call their local number at 305-858-9632 or visit http://www.airconditioningmiami.com/ for more details.



About Direct Air Conditioning

Direct Air Conditioning is one of the well known companies that offers air conditioning repair in North Miami and Coral Gables FL apart from ac maintenance, air duct cleaning and more.