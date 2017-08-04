Direct Air Conditioning Takes Care of Issues Related to Commercial HVAC in Miami and Doral, Florida

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2017 --Direct Air Conditioning has been in business for so long, and they are one of the well-known companies offering quick help regarding issues with HVAC in Miami and Doral, Florida. Business owners are well aware of the complexities that might occur when the HVAC system is not working. In a business set up, a non-working AC system means loss. That is why business owners are on the look out for companies that are available on a 24/7 basis. Business owners know that time is money for them, and that is something that the technicians at Direct Air Conditioning too acknowledge. The company offers same day service to all the commercial AC customers. They are committed to offering their clients services on time, and over the many years, they have not let their clients down.



Whether it is replacing the old air conditioning unit or coming up with a new one, one can approach Direct Air Conditioning for assistance. The company deals in all AC units from the leading brands like Lennox, Carrier, Trane and more. The technicians at Direct Air Conditioning are brilliant at their job. They have been handling HVAC in Miami and Doral, Florida for years now which has given them the expertise to handle and provide solutions for AC units of all brands and models. It is not just air conditioning repair in Miami and Miami Beach, Florida that the technicians are restricted to, but they take their services a step further and go on identifying the causes and other issues with the AC unit so that precautions can be taken, to ward off any future problems.



The company has been in business for more than 20 years, and through their work, clients come back every time.



Call 305-858-9632 or visit http://www.airconditioningmiami.com/services/residential-ac-repairs-service/ for more details.



About Direct Air Conditioning

Direct Air Conditioning is a comprehensive, full service AC company in Miami, Florida that offers HVAC repairs and services to businesses throughout Dade and Broward County.