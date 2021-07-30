Direct Marketing Associates Specializes in BCBS of NC in Asheville and Fletcher, North Carolina

Asheville, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2021 --More than 600,000 eligible North Carolina Blue Cross Blue Shield members will receive a retail health card worth $200 million.



To be eligible, clients must enroll in full insurance under 65 employer plans, including dental and vision. Health cards are not accessible by members who participate in Medicare, Federal Employees Program, Student Blue, State Health Plan, or self-insurance group health plans.



The card will be pre-installed with a balance of US$100 to US$500, depending on the product selected by the member. They can be used to buy over-the-counter drugs, food, child care products, sports equipment, vitamins, and other health-related things. According to Blue Cross NC, members cannot use these cards to pay for insurance premiums, prescription drugs, cigarettes, alcohol, or weapons.



Everyone deserves good health insurance, and Direct Marketing Associates can help clients get BCBS of NC in Asheville and Fletcher, North Carolina. As the award-winning Blue Cross NC company, they provide low-cost health insurance to many customers across the state. Get in touch with the experts to find out the right health insurance plan that best suits the budget and health needs.



Blue Cross NC has obtained funding from the federal government in the case of insurers who sued an insurer under the Affordable Care Interim Risk Broker Program, allowing them to pay for health insurance cards and wellness retail cards.



The Supreme Court upheld the ruling in favor of insurers. It mandated the government to pay $12 billion to insurance companies for losses incurred due to the Affordable Care Act's risk corridor payments.



The risk corridor program came off to shield insurers against financial losses incurred caused by participating in the ACA marketplace.



Blue Cross NC is using the remaining hedging funds. By 2021, individual ACA programs and retail health cards across the state will be reduced by an average of 1%.



For more information on health insurance in Asheville and Fletcher, North Carolina, visit https://ncinsuranceplansonline.com/affordable-health-insurance-private-health-insurance-asheville-fletcher-hendersonville-hickory-morganton-nc/.



Call 800-226-0092 for details.



About Direct Marketing Associates Inc.

Located in Asheville, North Carolina, Direct Marketing Associates Inc. is an authorized agent for Blue Cross® and Blue Shield® of North Carolina. Their agents have a combined 100 years of experience selling affordable health insurance. They have sales associates and an office staff dedicated to serving the individual needs of their valued clients.